Cambridge Family Album! All the Best Photos from Princess Charlotte and Prince George's Easter Debut
Prince George and Princess Charlotte had another first: attending Easter mass with the royal family — and even practicing their royal handshake
Kate Middleton and Prince George led the royal family into the Easter Sunday church service at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle — and they were joined for the first time with their eldest children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte.
The family coordinated perfectly in blue outfits, with Princess Charlotte's floral dress and navy cardigan perfectly complementing the shade of her mom's dress and headpiece. Meanwhile, Prince William and Prince George looked sharp in suits.
Although it marks the Cambridge kids' first Easter church outing, Kate and Prince William have started to bring their eldest children to more royal events. In addition to Prince George and Princess Charlotte making their royal Christmas debut in 2019, they recently joined the royal family at the Service of Thanksgiving held at Westminster Abbey on March 29 honoring their great-grandfather Prince Philip nearly one year after he died at age 99.
Prince Louis didn't join his parents and siblings for the holiday outing. Kate and Prince William's youngest child will turn 4 this month.
Prince George even practiced his royal handshake while meeting one of the clergymen after the service!
Princess Charlotte appeared eager to head out following the service — after all, there was probably Easter chocolate ready to eat!
Kate, 40, and Prince William, 39, have shared that their children previously celebrated Easter with an egg hunt.
Missing from the holiday outing was Queen Elizabeth. It was confirmed earlier this week that the monarch, who will turn 96 next week, would not attend the Easter church service.
But it's likely that the Queen had some visitors — she is staying at her apartments in Windsor Castle, so family members may stop by following the church service to wish her a happy holiday.