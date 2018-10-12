Prince George and Princess Charlotte Are Bridal Party Pros at Princess Eugenie’s Wedding!

No royal wedding would be complete without the help of Prince George and Princess Charlotte!

The royal siblings served as a page boy and bridesmaid for their cousin Princess Eugenie‘s royal wedding on Friday — roles they have mastered by now.

Eugenie’s wedding at St. George’s Chapel marks the fourth time George, 5, and Charlotte, 3, have walked down in the aisle in a bridal party. They served in their aunt Pippa Middleton‘s wedding party in May 2017, and again for uncle Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s royal nuptials on May 19 of this year.

Just last month, they joined their parents, Kate Middleton and Prince William, at the wedding of Charlotte’s godmother, Sophie Carter.

“George is a real star, quite the little chap,” a source told PEOPLE of the September nuptials in Norfolk. “He was having a great time, running around like the leader of the pack.”

And at Meghan and Harry’s wedding, it was Charlotte who took the lead.

“She was really sweet,” a royal wedding guest told PEOPLE. “There was one girl who wanted to go and she said, ‘No you can’t go yet. We have to wait until we are asked.’ She was really organized!”

On Friday, George and Charlotte were joined by their cousins: 4-year-old Mia Tindall; Savannah, 7, and Isla Phillips, 6; and 5-year old Maud Windsor (who attends Thomas’s Battersea with Prince George).

Queen Elizabeth’s youngest grandchildren Lady Louise, 14, and Viscount Severn, 10, (the kids of Prince Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex) served as “special attendants” — perhaps to keep all those of her great-grandchildren in check.

Also among the bridesmaids is Theodora Williams, 6, the daughter of British singer Robbie Williams and his wife Ayda Field. And among the page boys is Louis De Givenchy, 6 — the son of Zoe and Olivier De Givenchy.

The little bridal party members wore designs by Amaia, one of Princess Kate’s favorite children’s wear designers.