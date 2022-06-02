George, Charlotte and Louis Peek Out the Window in Adorable Trooping the Colour Moment

The Cambridge kids have the best seat in the house!

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis were like any curious children on Thursday when they peered out at the Trooping the Colour celebrations from the windows of the Major General's Office, which overlooks the parade grounds.

From their unique vantage point, the siblings took in the spectacular birthday parade for their great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth, before making their way to the balcony of Buckingham Palace for the royal family's iconic appearance there.

In one adorable shot, Charlotte, 7, pointed something out to the group that had George, 8, Louis, 4, and cousin Mia Tindall, also 8, transfixed.

Prince George, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte during Trooping The Colour on June 2, 2022 in London, England.Trooping The Colour, also known as The Queen's Birthday Parade, is a military ceremony performed by regiments of the British Army that has taken place since the mid-17th century. It marks the official birthday of the British Sovereign. This year, from June 2 to June 5, 2022, there is the added celebration of the Platinum Jubilee of Elizabeth II in the UK and Commonwealth to mark the 70th anniversary of her accession to the throne on 6 February 1952. Credit: Matt Dunham - WPA Pool/Getty

Louis, who rewore the same sailor suit his father Prince William sported to Trooping of the Colour in 1985, looked like a pro as he saluted the troops below while standing beside his cousin Lena Tindall, 3. Mom Kate Middleton kept a close watch on the kids, looking outside of another window.

Thursday was a big day for Will and Kate's three children, who made their carriage ride debut following two years of Trooping festivities scaled back due to COVID-19 concerns.

Prince George of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte of Cambridge, Prince Louis of Cambridge and Mia Tindall watch Trooping The Colour at Horeguards parade, on June 2, 2022 in London, England. Credit: Roland Hoskins - WPA Pool/Getty

As the horse-drawn carriage trotted down the Mall, George, Charlotte and Louis enthusiastically waved to the thousands of well-wishers lining the streets. In a total big sister move, Charlotte scolded Louis to stop when his waving became especially animated.

On a more serious note, the well-schooled siblings also bowed their heads as the national anthem played.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Louis during Trooping The Colour on June 2, 2022 in London, England. Credit: Matt Dunham - WPA Pool/Getty

There was much to take in, and by the time they made their way to the balcony with the senior members of the royal family, Louis let his emotions show. During then noisy flypast, the little prince stole the spotlight again when he covered his ears with his hands, waved to the crowd once more and chatted with Queen Elizabeth, 96, who appeared amused by his antics.