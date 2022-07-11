How Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis Will Spend Their Summer Vacation

It's summer for Kate Middleton and Prince William's three children — and it's likely they'll start at a new school come September

Prince George, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte in the carriage procession at Trooping the Colour during Queen Elizabeth II Platinum Jubilee

Kate Middleton and Prince William's three children are starting their summer break after they all had their final day of school last week. Prince George, 8, and Princess Charlotte, 7, attended Thomas's Battersea, not far from their Kensington Palace home in London, which let out on Friday. Meanwhile, 4-year-old Prince Louis had a two-day head start on his vacation — Willcocks Nursery School had their last day on Wednesday.

On top of getting ready to celebrate his 9th birthday on July 22, Prince George had an exciting start to his summer by making his Wimbledon debut on Sunday to watch the men's final with his parents. George sat front row in the Royal Box at Centre Court looking sharp in a suit and tie, and he even got to hold the coveted trophy when the family met winner Novak Djokovic.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince George of Cambridge and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge attend The Wimbledon Men's Singles Final at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 10, 2022 in London, England. Kate Middleton, Prince George and Prince William | Credit: Karwai Tang/WireImage

During school breaks, the Cambridge family often heads out of London to their country home in Norfolk, Anmer Hall. Kate and Prince William, both 40, have previously talked about some of the activities enjoyed by Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis — from baking and cooking in the kitchen to arts and crafts projects.

But their favorite thing is likely spending time outdoors. In a rare interview with the Happy Mum, Happy Baby podcast in Feb. 2020, Kate said she was happiest when "I'm with my family outside in the countryside and we're all filthy dirty."

"Someone did ask me the other day, what would you want your children to remember about their childhood?" the royal mom told host Giovanna Fletcher. "And I thought that was a really good question, because actually if you really think about that, is it that I'm sitting down trying to do their maths and spelling homework over the weekend?"

"Or is it the fact that we've gone out and lit a bonfire and sat around trying to cook sausages that hasn't worked because it's too wet?" she continued.

Prince Louis of Cambridge, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte of Cambridge, Prince George of Cambridge and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge watch the RAF flypast on the balcony of Buckingham Palace during the Trooping the Colour parade Kate Middleton and Prince William with Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte and Prince George at Trooping the Colour 2022 | Credit: Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Kate and Prince William shared a glimpse at family life in a surprise video released in honor of the couple's 10th anniversary in April 2021. The adorable video opens on the family of five walking up sand dunes on the beach. They are also seen running around — at one point, Prince William pops out of the trees to catch Princess Charlotte, much to the delight of Prince Louis!

Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte play on a seesaw before the family climbs a tree and roasts marshmallows on an open fire.

Kate and Prince William might also take their children on domestic getaways to the Isles of Scilly or the Lake District.

"[Kate] said that her children love coming here and walking in the fells," said Jack Mumberson about talking with the Duchess of Cambridge during a 2019 event. "She told us how nice the Lake District was and how lucky we were to live so close to the mountains."

It's likely that the family of five will also head to Scotland when Queen Elizabeth travels to her Balmoral estate for her summer break around August and September. The couple have shared a few photos from their private visits there, including following the death of Prince Philip in 2021.

Or they may travel a bit further, perhaps to the Caribbean island of Mustique, which the Queen's sister Princess Margaret famously called "the only place I can relax," or Jordan, where the family posed for their 2021 Christmas card photo.

But it's not all fun and games — Kate recently revealed that her three kids helped with farm animals during their school break.

As they were shown around a Welsh farm by Gary and Jess Yeomans, Prince William spotted a robot silage sweeper in one of the barns. When Gary explained it could be used to move feed, Kate replied: "That was George's job at half term — moving feed."

This summer will likely include a big move for the family. Kate and Prince William are planning to relocate from Kensington Palace to a new residence some 30 miles west in Berkshire, the county that houses the Queen's primary residence, Windsor Castle. It has been widely reported that the family will occupy Adelaide Cottage on the Windsor estate, but that is unconfirmed.

That also means that Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis will start a new school in the fall.

royals Princess Charlotte, Kate Middleton, Prince George and Prince William | Credit: Aaron Chown - WPA Pool/Getty

Although the children's schooling was the primary reason to make the change, there are other benefits: Berkshire is also home to Bucklebury, where Kate's parents, Carole and Michael Middleton, raised Kate and her two siblings and where they still live.