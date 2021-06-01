How Do Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis Spend Their School Breaks?

Kate Middleton and Prince William's three children are joining other school kids across the U.K. in enjoying their half-term break this week

Kate Middleton and Prince William's three children are joining other school kids across the U.K. in enjoying their half-term break from school this week. But undoubtedly, they're staying busy.

Kate, 39, and William, 38, try to keep their royal engagements to a minimum during school vacations to spend time with their children. The family often heads out of their Kensington Palace home in London — near George and Charlotte's school, Thomas's Battersea, and Louis' nursery school, Willcocks Nursery School, where he started in April — to their country home in Norfolk, Anmer Hall.

But their favorite thing is likely getting outdoors. In a rare interview with the Happy Mum, Happy Baby podcast in Feb. 2020, Kate said she was happiest when "I'm with my family outside in the countryside and we're all filthy dirty."

"Someone did ask me the other day, what would you want your children to remember about their childhood?" the mom told host Giovanna Fletcher. "And I thought that was a really good question, because actually if you really think about that, is it that I'm sitting down trying to do their maths and spelling homework over the weekend?"

"Or is it the fact that we've gone out and lit a bonfire and sat around trying to cook sausages that hasn't worked because it's too wet?" she continued.

The kids have also been showing off their green thumbs (perhaps inherited from Kate, who designed a "Back to Nature" garden for the Chelsea Flower Show in 2019, by getting into gardening).

"The children are really enjoying growing their sunflowers," Kate said in June 2020. "Louis' is winning, so George is a little grumpy about that!"

If they don't head to Anmer Hall, the family has previously taken short, domestic getaways to the Isles of Scilly or the Lake District.

"[Kate] said that her children love coming here and walking in the fells," said Jack Mumberson, 11, about talking with the Duchess of Cambridge during a 2019 event. "She told us how nice the Lake District was and how lucky we were to live so close to the mountains."

Kate and Prince William shared a glimpse at family life in a surprise video released in honor of the couple's 10th anniversary in April. The adorable video opens on the family of five walking up sand dunes on the beach. They are also seen running around — at one point, Prince William pops out of the trees to catch Princess Charlotte, much to the delight of Prince Louis!