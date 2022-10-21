School's out for Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Kate Middleton and Prince William's three children started at a new school, Lambrook, last month, but they're spending the last two weeks of October at home as students are off for the semester's half term. Prince William and Princess Kate are also taking a break from public engagements during these weeks so they can spend time with their children, as they've done in the past.

The Prince and Princess of Wales, both 40, have previously talked about some of the activities enjoyed by Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4 — from baking and cooking in the kitchen to arts and crafts projects.

But their favorite hobby seems to be spending time outdoors. In a rare interview with the Happy Mum, Happy Baby podcast in Feb. 2020, Kate said she was happiest when "I'm with my family outside in the countryside and we're all filthy dirty."

"Someone did ask me the other day, what would you want your children to remember about their childhood?" the royal mom told host Giovanna Fletcher. "And I thought that was a really good question, because actually if you really think about that, is it that I'm sitting down trying to do their maths and spelling homework over the weekend?"

"Or is it the fact that we've gone out and lit a bonfire and sat around trying to cook sausages that hasn't worked because it's too wet?" she continued.

The family relocated from London to Windsor over the summer. In Windsor, the family relishes the open parkland and countryside where Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis can freely play.

"They love that the kids can go out on their bikes and cycle around the estate, and they are all really excited to meet everyone," a friend recently told PEOPLE. "It's a real little community."

It's also possible that the family of five headed to their beloved country retreat, Amner Hall in Norfolk, during the time off from school. Kate and Prince William shared a glimpse at family life there in a surprise video released in honor of the couple's 10th anniversary in April 2021. The footage opens with the family walking up sand dunes on the beach. They are also seen running around — at one point, Prince William pops out of the trees to catch Princess Charlotte, much to the delight of Prince Louis!

Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte play on a seesaw before the family climbs a tree and roasts marshmallows on an open fire.

There might also be some Halloween activities on the table in the lead-up to the holiday. Kate's mom, Carole Middleton, shared earlier this month that she plans to celebrate the autumn highlight with a well-loved tradition.

"I've even grown my own pumpkins this year, so I'm looking forward to decorating those with my loved ones," she said in an Instagram post for her Party Pieces company.

But it likely won't be all fun and games — Kate previously revealed that her three kids helped with farm animals during a school break.

As they were shown around a Welsh farm by Gary and Jess Yeomans, Prince William spotted a robot silage sweeper in one of the barns. When Gary explained it could be used to move feed, Kate replied: "That was George's job at half term — moving feed."