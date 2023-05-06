Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis Ride in Coronation Procession Following Crowning

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are riding in style following their grandfather King Charles' coronation.

Following King Charles and Queen Camilla's crowning ceremony at Westminster Abbey, the Coronation Procession saw members of the royal family head to Buckingham Palace in a spectacular parade. While King Charles, 74, and Queen Camilla, 75, traveled in the Gold State Coach — which has been used at every coronation since King William IV's crowning ceremony in 1831! — Kate Middleton and Prince William's three children also took part in the exciting event.

Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5, joined their parents in the first horse-drawn carriage behind the Gold State Coach.

Louis quietly rejoined sister Charlotte before the ceremony's conclusion, after having stepped out of the coronation for a short break. Experts speculated that the break amid the two-hour Westminster Abbey ceremony was planned for the young prince, who later waved to crowds as the carriage moved through the procession.

During the Coronation Procession, Princess Anne rode on horseback behind the Gold State Coach as the Gold Stick in Waiting. In a recent interview with CBC News, King Charles' sister said, "I have a role as the Colonel of the Blues and Royals in the Household Cavalry regiment as Gold Stick. And Gold Stick was the original close protection officer. So that is a role I was asked if I'd like to do for this coronation, so I said yes. Not least of all, it solves my dress problem."

Prince Edward and Sophie, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, also rode in a carriage with their two children, Lady Louise and James, Earl of Wessex. Another coach held the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester with Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence. The Duke of Kent and Princess Alexandra followed in a state car.

The procession route from Westminster Abbey back to Buckingham Palace was just 1.3 miles — a fraction of the 4.5-mile parade that Queen Elizabeth made after her 1953 coronation to see as many people as possible as they lined London's streets.

When they arrive back at Buckingham Palace, the Prince and Princess of Wales' kids will join members of the royal family on the royal residence's iconic balcony.

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis made their horse-drawn carriage debut in June at Trooping the Colour, the public celebration of Queen Elizabeth's birthday. For the event, the siblings rode together alongside their mom Kate and Camilla. They looked like they were having a blast as they waved to the crowds, even though Princess Charlotte stopped her little brother from his enthusiastic gestures at one point — but undeterred, Prince Louis continued waving just a moment later.

Earlier in the day, Prince George made history by becoming the youngest future king to play an official role at a coronation. George, who is second in line to the throne behind his father Prince William, served as a Page of Honor to his grandfather during the ceremony. While both King Charles and Queen Elizabeth were present at their parents' coronations, they watched the service without participating.

Prince George's role at the coronation was the subject of family discussion behind the scenes as Prince William and Princess Kate juggled the unique honor with the pressure it might put on their young son's shoulders.

A Kensington Palace spokesperson previously said, "We're all very excited about Prince George's role in the coronation, it will be an incredibly special moment."