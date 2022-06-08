Royal Rewear! Photos of George, Charlotte and Louis Wearing Royal Hand-Me-Downs Through the Years
Whether it's Louis borrowing an outfit from his dad Prince William or Charlotte rewearing her brother George's sweater, the Cambridge kids reign supreme when it comes to rewearing royal outfits
Prince George Wears Prince William's Christening Gown in 2013
In 2013, Prince George wore an exact replica of the christening gown that his father, Prince William, wore for his christening in 1982. The original gown dated back to 1841 and was remade, with Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis eventually wearing the new gown as well!
George and His Dad Share the Same Style, Decades Later
Like father, like son! In 2015, while attending his littler sister Princess Charlotte's christening, Prince George stepped out in an outfit nearly identical to the one his dad wore to meet his baby brother, Prince Harry, on Sept. 16, 1984.
Prince William and His Firstborn Make Their Trooping the Colour Debuts in the Same Outfit
In 1984, Prince William attended his very first Trooping the Colour in a blue onesie. Thirty-one years later, Prince George made his balcony debut in the very same onesie!
Charlotte Sports a Sweater Like Her Brother's
During his first royal tour to Australia in 2014, George wore an adorable white cardigan. His sister Charlotte wore a nearly identical one for her 1st birthday portraits in 2016.
George and Charlotte Share a Sweater (Again!)
Charlotte was at it again with the royal rewear when she sported a blue cardigan that her big brother wore to meet her at the hospital in 2015.
George Dresses Just Like His Dad for Louis' Christening in 2018
In 1984, Prince William donned a white shirt that featured a Peter Pan collar and blue piping for his brother Prince Harry's christening. In 2018, Prince George wore the same shirt for his little brother's christening!
Charlotte and Louis Wear the Same Baby Clothes
Two different royal baby portraits, same outfit! Kate Middleton shared photos of Princess Charlotte as an infant in May 2015 (with her big brother George, left) and then Prince Louis as an infant in April 2018, and it looked like Louis borrowed his white outfit from his big sister.
George Has a Similar Style to His Dad in 2017
In 1985, Prince William played with his little brother, Prince Harry, in a pair of blue shorts and a checkered shirt. More than three decades later, in 2017, George wore a very similar outfit while visiting Germany with his parents and little sister.
Louis Makes His Trooping Debut in Prince Harry's Old Outfit in 2019
In 2019, Prince Louis made his Trooping the Colour debut in an outfit borrowed from his uncle, Prince Harry! Harry wore the adorable blue-and-white ensemble back in 1986.
Louis Borrows His Brother George's Shorts in 2019
In 2019, Louis wore red-and-white shorts while at the Chelsea Flower Show. They were hand-me-downs from his brother, who wore them in 2014 while on tour with his parents in Australia.
Louis Rewears His Dad's Outfit in 2022
In 2022, 4-year-old Louis made his Trooping the Colour carriage debut sporting the same mini sailor suit that his father wore to the event at age 2 in 1985.