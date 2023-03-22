Royal Photographer Shares Trick for Taking Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis' Picture

Arthur Edwards, who has photographing the royal family for 45 years, tells PEOPLE which one of Prince William's kids remind him of the Prince of Wales as a boy

By
Janine Henni
Janine Henni
Janine Henni

Janine Henni is a Royals Staff Writer for PEOPLE Digital, covering modern monarchies and the world's most famous families. Like Queen Elizabeth, she loves horses and a great tiara moment.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 22, 2023 02:29 PM
Prince George.Princess Charlotte and Prince George and Prince Louis Pool picture: Arthur Edwards. The SunThe Queen with the The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall, The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge,
Photo: Arthur Edwards

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis light up every picture they're in — but the perfect shot can be a waiting game.

Photographer Arthur Edwards has covered the British royals for The Sun for 45 years, following the family on 200 tours in over 120 countries and capturing seven weddings, five funerals and seven births along the way. In conversation with PEOPLE about his new book Behind the Crown: My Life Photographing the Royal Family, Edwards, 82, shared a trick for photographing Prince William and Kate Middleton's three kids.

"The trick is be patient," Edwards says of taking pictures of George, 9, Charlotte, 7, and Louis, 4. "You've got to be patient because they do something and you just got to make sure you capture it. With the Queen, it was the same. You knew that you'd get a smile eventually, but you had to be patient."

In one serendipitous example, the celebrated photographer cited Prince George's adorable double wave during the royal tour of Canada in 2016.

Prince George.Princess Charlotte and Prince George and Prince Louis Pool picture: Arthur Edwards. The SunThe Queen with the The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall, The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge,
Arthur Edwards

"George was quite young, and he was coming to get on the plane to go back and he starts coming and waves. It was lovely pictures, but he's obviously been told by his mother that's what he has to do," Edwards tells PEOPLE of the young royal, then 3.

As the Prince and Princess of Wales raise their kids mostly outside of the royal spotlight, they traditionally release a portrait for each child's birthday — taken by Kate! According to Edwards, who was awarded a Member of the British Empire for his services to newspapers in 2003, Princess Kate has real talent behind the camera.

king charles, queen Camilla, prince william, prince harry, queen elizabeth
Arthur Edwards

"Kate's a really excellent photographer. She's taken some great pictures of her children, and she shares them with us, which is nice," Edwards says. (Princess Kate previously described herself as an "enthusiastic amateur photographer" and serves as patron of the Royal Photographic Society, even taking Queen Camilla's picture for the cover of Country Life magazine last summer.)

A click away from the royal family for generations, Edwards also revealed which of Prince William's children reminds him of the Prince of Wales as a boy.

Prince George.Princess Charlotte and Prince George and Prince Louis Pool picture: Arthur Edwards. The SunThe Queen with the The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall, The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge,
Arthur Edwards

"George is like William because William was very shy. Louis is like Harry…I don't know if you saw him at the Jubilee, but he was the star of the show," he jokes.

Prince Louis of Cambridge (2L) holds his ears as he stands next to Britain's Queen Elizabeth II (L), his m mother Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge (C), Britain's Princess Charlotte of Cambridge (2R)and Britain's Prince George of Cambridge to watch a special flypast from Buckingham Palace balcony following the Queen's Birthday Parade, the Trooping the Colour
Queen Elizabeth, Prince Louis, Kate Middleton, Princess Charlotte and Prince George. DANIEL LEAL/AFP via Getty Images

"And Charlotte, well, she's herself. She was down in the Isle of Wight at the sailing with her parents. And as she went up into the clubhouse, she turned to the photographers and poked her tongue out at everybody!" he laughs, recalling the 2019 charity sailing race that Kate and Prince William participated in.

"She's a little madam," the photographer adds. "But she's getting to be looking very much a princess now, and Kate dresses her beautifully."

Princess Charlotte of Cambridge Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge
Princess Charlotte and Kate Middleton on charity sailing day 2019. ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP/Getty

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

The British monarchy is over a thousand years old, and Edwards speculates that the royal family's mystique is what continues to intrigue and inspire the public today.

Prince George.Princess Charlotte and Prince George and Prince Louis Pool picture: Arthur Edwards. The SunThe Queen with the The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall, The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge,
Arthur Edwards

"They do everything well. They do ceremony better than anybody else. They are caring, they say the right things, they do the right things. They're just terrific people…they're held in great high respect. It's quite amazing when they come into a room," Edwards says. "They've got that mystery, but they're just very nice people."

Related Articles
king charles, queen Camilla, prince william, prince harry, queen elizabeth
Royal Photographer Arthur Edwards Reveals What You Don't Know About King Charles and Queen Camilla
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cp99RBWtx_V/?hl=en. Matt Porteous
Kate Middleton Celebrates U.K. Mother's Day with Sweet Post Featuring All 3 Kids — See the Photo!
Happy Mother’s Day from our family to yours
Kate Middleton and Prince Louis Show Their Sweet Mother-Son Bond in Newly Released Photo
Queen Elizabeth, prince george
Royal Photographer Breaks Down the 'Special Moment' Between Prince George and Queen Elizabeth at Jubilee
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attend the EE British Academy Film Awards 2020
Kate Middleton and Prince William's Next Star-Studded Red Carpet Moment Revealed
touts wales family royal christmas 2022
Kate Middleton and Prince William Make Christmas Debut as the Prince and Princess of Wales
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Louis of Cambridge, Prince George of Cambridge and Princess Charlotte of Cambridge
All About Prince William and Kate Middleton's 3 Kids
Kate Middleton and Prince William Christmas Card 2022
Kate Middleton and Prince William Match in Jeans in Their Most Casual Family Christmas Card Yet
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex; Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge
Prince Harry Worries About Prince William and Kate's Kids: 'At Least One Will End Up Like Me, the Spare'
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attend 'Rippa Rugby' in the Forstyth Barr Stadium on day 7 of a Royal Tour to New Zealand on April 13, 2014 in Dunedin, New Zealand. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are on a three-week tour of Australia and New Zealand, the first official trip overseas with their son, Prince George of Cambridge
Kate Middleton and Prince William's Relationship Timeline
Members of The Royal Family attending a lunch a Windsor Castle
King Charles and Queen Camilla Host Royals for Christmas Lunch at Windsor Castle
Kate Middleton Arrives with Prince George and Princess Charlotte to Queen's Funeral at Westminster Abbey
Prince George, 9, and Princess Charlotte, 7, Join Royal Family Procession at Queen Elizabeth's Funeral
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attends the "Together at Christmas" community carol service on December 08, 2021 in London, England.
Kate Middleton To Enjoy Carols With King Charles at Second Annual Royal Christmas Concert
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Prince Harry attend the European Premiere of 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' at Royal Albert Hall on December 12, 2017 in London, England
King Charles' 2 Children: Everything to Know About Prince William and Prince Harry
Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales during a visit to Carrickfergus
Kate Middleton and Prince William Are Off This Week for a Relatable — Nonroyal! — Reason
President of the Republic of South Africa, President Cyril Ramaphosa with King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort and Prince William, Prince of Wales with Catherine, Princess of Wales during the Ceremonial Welcome on Horse Guards Parade where The President, accompanied by The King, inspected the Guard of Honour after the South African National Anthem was played on November 22, 2022 in London, England
Kate Middleton and Prince William Ride in London Carriage Procession with King Charles and Queen Camilla 