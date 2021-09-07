Kate Middleton and Prince William don't share photos of their children's first day of school every year

Why We Won't See Back-to-School Photos of Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis This Year

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are heading back to school — but without a public photo op.

Although Prince William and Kate Middleton have shared photos of their three children starting school in the past, it's not expected that royal fans will see the adorable shots of George, 8, Charlotte, 6, and Louis, 3, each year. The couple has always made a point of treating school as a private area, so that their children can grow up in as pressure-free an atmosphere as possible.

Kate and Prince William, both 39, have shared photos in the past of big school milestones, including their kids' first day at new schools. This year, Prince George and Princess Charlotte are continuing their studies at Thomas's Battersea, not far from the family's Kensington Palace home in London. Louis will return to Willcocks Nursery School, where he started preschool in the spring.

In April, Kate and Prince William celebrated their youngest son's third birthday by sharing a new portrait featuring Prince Louis grinning on his red walker bike as he heads to his first day of preschool.

September 2019 marked a big day for Princess Charlotte: her first day at Thomas's Battersea! The princess adorably sported the school uniform and excitedly fussed with her hair as she started at her new school. (Luckily, Prince George was there to show his little sister the royal ropes!)

royals Princess Charlotte and Prince George | Credit: Aaron Chown - WPA Pool/Getty

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis had plenty of summer fun before heading back to the classroom. Vanity Fair recently reported that Kate and Prince William took their children sailing off the Norfolk coast last month. Their summer break also included a reported trip to Scotland for a visit to Queen Elizabeth at her Balmoral estate.