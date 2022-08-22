Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis Are Starting at a New School Together!

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are the new kids in school.

Prince William and Kate Middleton announced Monday that their three children are starting at Lambrook School in Berkshire next month following the family's upcoming relocation from London to Windsor.

"Their Royal Highnesses are hugely grateful to Thomas's Battersea where George and Charlotte have had a happy start to their education since 2017 and 2019 respectively and are pleased to have found a school for all three of their children which shares a similar ethos and values," the royal couple said via a Kensington Palace release.

Jonathan Perry, Headmaster at Lambrook School, added "We are delighted that Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis will be joining us this coming September and very much look forward to welcoming the family, as well as all of our new pupils, to our school community."

Lambrook School

While Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are expected to be day students at Lambrook, Prince George may follow in the academic footsteps of his father Prince William and uncle Prince Harry and make use of the school's flexible boarding option.

Boarding school is a popular choice for the royals, especially those in senior positions or those like George, 9, who will one day be king. Prince Philip and Prince Charles were both sent to Cheam School at the age of 8, and both later boarded at the famously rough-and-tumble Gordonstoun in Scotland.

Prince George spent the last four years at Thomas's School in Battersea, the $23,000-per-year school just four miles from Kensington Palace in London.

Princess Charlotte, 7, joined her big brother at the school in 2019, while Prince Louis, 4, attended Willcocks Nursery School, just like his older sister did before him.

"We would like to thank George, Charlotte and all of our leaving pupils for upholding the school's values and for their many contributions to school life throughout their time at Thomas's. We wish them every happiness and success at their next schools and beyond," Ben Thomas, Principal of Thomas's London Day Schools, said in a statement.

Prince William and Kate, both 40, toured several schools in the area as they looked for a suitable place for George, Charlotte and Louis to begin their next chapter in education.

Prince George will likely remain a student at Lambrook until he leaves for a senior school, such as Eton College, which his father attended until he was 18.

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

The family's upcoming move to Windsor marks a major change for the family, who previously made London their home base.

"The move is mostly down to schooling," a family friend tells PEOPLE.

The move also means that the family will be closer to Prince William's grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, who now resides primarily at Windsor Castle, and Kate's parents, Carole and Michael Middleton, who live farther west in Bucklebury.