Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis Are Starting at a New School Together!

The royal siblings are joining Lambrook School in Berkshire in September

By Simon Perry
and Monique Jessen
Published on August 22, 2022 07:35 AM
Prince Louis of Cambridge, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte of Cambridge, Prince George of Cambridge and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge (wearing the uniform of Colonel of the Irish Guards) watch a flypast from the balcony of Buckingham Palace during Trooping the Colour on June 2, 2022 in London, England.
Prince William and Kate Middleton with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. Photo: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are the new kids in school.

Prince William and Kate Middleton announced Monday that their three children are starting at Lambrook School in Berkshire next month following the family's upcoming relocation from London to Windsor.

"Their Royal Highnesses are hugely grateful to Thomas's Battersea where George and Charlotte have had a happy start to their education since 2017 and 2019 respectively and are pleased to have found a school for all three of their children which shares a similar ethos and values," the royal couple said via a Kensington Palace release.

Jonathan Perry, Headmaster at Lambrook School, added "We are delighted that Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis will be joining us this coming September and very much look forward to welcoming the family, as well as all of our new pupils, to our school community."

<a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-george/" data-inlink="true">Prince George</a>, <a href="https://people.com/tag/princess-charlotte/" data-inlink="true">Princess Charlotte</a> and <a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-louis/" data-inlink="true">Prince Louis</a> will attend Lambrook School from September
Lambrook School

While Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are expected to be day students at Lambrook, Prince George may follow in the academic footsteps of his father Prince William and uncle Prince Harry and make use of the school's flexible boarding option.

Boarding school is a popular choice for the royals, especially those in senior positions or those like George, 9, who will one day be king. Prince Philip and Prince Charles were both sent to Cheam School at the age of 8, and both later boarded at the famously rough-and-tumble Gordonstoun in Scotland.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-george/" data-inlink="true">Prince George</a> of Cambridge, <a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-louis/" data-inlink="true">Prince Louis</a> of Cambridge and <a href="https://people.com/tag/princess-charlotte/" data-inlink="true">Princess Charlotte</a>
Prince George, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte. Samir Hussein/WireImage

Prince George spent the last four years at Thomas's School in Battersea, the $23,000-per-year school just four miles from Kensington Palace in London.

Princess Charlotte, 7, joined her big brother at the school in 2019, while Prince Louis, 4, attended Willcocks Nursery School, just like his older sister did before him.

"We would like to thank George, Charlotte and all of our leaving pupils for upholding the school's values and for their many contributions to school life throughout their time at Thomas's. We wish them every happiness and success at their next schools and beyond," Ben Thomas, Principal of Thomas's London Day Schools, said in a statement.

Prince William and Kate, both 40, toured several schools in the area as they looked for a suitable place for George, Charlotte and Louis to begin their next chapter in education.

Prince George will likely remain a student at Lambrook until he leaves for a senior school, such as Eton College, which his father attended until he was 18.

royals
Princess Charlotte, Kate Middleton, Prince George and Prince William. Aaron Chown - WPA Pool/Getty

The family's upcoming move to Windsor marks a major change for the family, who previously made London their home base.

"The move is mostly down to schooling," a family friend tells PEOPLE.

The move also means that the family will be closer to Prince William's grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, who now resides primarily at Windsor Castle, and Kate's parents, Carole and Michael Middleton, who live farther west in Bucklebury.

