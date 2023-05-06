Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis Arrive at Grandfather King Charles' Coronation

Prince George is making history with his role in King Charles' crowning ceremony

By
Stephanie Petit
Stephanie Petit
Stephanie Petit

Stephanie Petit is a Royals Writer and Reporter at PEOPLE.

People Editorial Guidelines
and
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 6, 2023 06:22 AM
Prince George and Princess Charlotte arrive for the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 6, 2023
Photo: Phil Noble - WPA Pool/Getty

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis have arrived at the coronation of their grandfather King Charles.

The three children of Kate Middleton and Prince William were present at the crowning ceremony of King Charles and Queen Camilla on Saturday.

The royal couple's younger two children arrived at Westminster Abbey with their parents on the rainy coronation morning, with Charlotte, 8, wearing a leafy headpiece that matches her mom's tiara for the special occasion.

Prince Louis.
Princess Charlotte.
Prince George.
L: Caption Prince Louis. PHOTO: Stuart C. Wilson/Getty
C: Caption Princess Charlotte. PHOTO: Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images
R: Caption Prince George. PHOTO: Jacob King/PA Images via Getty Images

Each of the young royals stared out the car window during the procession to Westminster Abbey before entering and being seated with their parents.

In a special touch, Prince George — who is second in the line of succession behind his father — served as a Page of Honor for his grandfather. The 9-year-old was dressed in uniform along with the other pages at the celebration.

George's participation made him the youngest future monarch to be officially involved in a coronation service, The Telegraph reported. (While 4-year-old Prince Charles was brought in to watch part of his mother Queen Elizabeth's coronation in 1953 and 11-year-old Princess Elizabeth witnessed the crowning ceremony of her father King George VI in 1937, neither participated in the actual service.)

Prince George (centre) ahead of the coronation ceremony of King Charles III and Queen Camilla at Westminster Abbey
Jacob King/PA Images via Getty Images

"His parents are very excited and delighted that he is a page," a spokesperson for the Prince and Princess of Wales previously told PEOPLE. "It's something that his parents have thought long and hard about and are very much looking forward to — and I'm sure George is too."

Both King Charles and Queen Camilla had four pages. In addition to Prince George, Lord Oliver Cholmondeley, Nicholas Barclay and Ralph Tollemache attended to King Charles, while Queen Camilla's three grandsons — twins Gus and Louis Lopes and Freddy Parker Bowles — and great-nephew, Arthur Elliot, were her pages.

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis' cousins — Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, the two children of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle — did not attend the coronation. Although Prince Harry was in the U.K. to watch his father be crowned as monarch, Meghan stayed in California with their kids — and celebrate Prince Archie's fourth birthday, which coincides with his grandfather's coronation.

Related Articles
King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort
Officially Queen Camilla! Royal Family Removes 'Consort' from Her Title on Website
King Charles III Coronation
Every Photo from the Coronation of King Charles III
Edward Enninful (R) and Katy Perry arrive at Westminster Abbey ahead of the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla
Katy Perry and Lionel Richie Attend King Charles' Coronation
Catherine, Princess of Wales arrive for the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 6, 2023 ; princess charlotte
Kate Middleton and Princess Charlotte Wear Matching Headpieces at King Charles' Coronation
The Coronation of King Charles III, London, UK - 06 May 2023
Kate Middleton and Prince William Arrive at King Charles and Queen Camilla's Coronation
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex with Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank at the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla at Westminster Abbey
Prince Harry Is All Smiles as He Arrives at Westminster Abbey for King Charles' Coronation
King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort travelling in the Diamond Jubilee Coach built in 2012 to commemorate the 60th anniversary of the reign of Queen Elizabeth II at Buckingham Palace
King Charles and Queen Camilla Ride in Horse-Drawn Carriage to Westminster Abbey for Coronation
Protesters hold up placards ahead of the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 06, 2023 in London, England.
King Charles' Coronation Met with Protestors in Addition to Supporters in London
Camilla, Queen Consort and King Charles III attend the traditional Easter Sunday Mattins Service
Why Queen Camilla Didn't Attend Palace Lunch and Evening Reception Ahead of King Charles' Coronation
Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York
Sarah Ferguson Celebrates Coronation with Corgis and Tea 'Fit For a King'
Prince Harry
Prince Harry Will Wear Morning Suit, Not Military Uniform to Coronation 
LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 02: Prince George, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte in the carriage procession at Trooping the Colour during Queen Elizabeth II Platinum Jubilee on June 02, 2022 in London, England. The Platinum Jubilee of Elizabeth II is being celebrated from June 2 to June 5, 2022, in the UK and Commonwealth to mark the 70th anniversary of the accession of Queen Elizabeth II on 6 February 1952. Trooping The Colour, also known as The Queen's Birthday Parade, is a military ceremony performed by regiments of the British Army that has taken place since the mid-17th century. It marks the official birthday of the British Sovereign. This year, from June 2 to June 5, 2022, there is the added celebration of the Platinum Jubilee of Elizabeth II in the UK and Commonwealth to mark the 70th anniversary of her accession to the throne on 6 February 1952. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)
Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis Coronation Parts Revealed — Including a Carriage Ride!
Prince Charles, Prince of Wales and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall attend the National Service of Thanksgiving
King Charles and Queen Camilla's Coronation Timeline —  Follow Along to the Crowning Ceremony
Kate Middleton Has Ultimate Flag Dressing Moment Before Coronation in Red, White and Blue!
Kate Middleton Gives Ultimate Lesson in Flag Dressing Before Coronation — See Red, White and Blue Ensembles
Prince Harry
Prince Harry Arrives in U.K. Ahead of Father King Charles' Coronation
The Prince and Princess of Wales arrive for a visit to the Dog & Duck pub in Soho
It's Been a Busy Week for the Royals! What Kate, Will and Charles Have Been Up to Ahead of the Coronation