Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis Arrive at Grandfather King Charles' Coronation

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis have arrived at the coronation of their grandfather King Charles.

The three children of Kate Middleton and Prince William were present at the crowning ceremony of King Charles and Queen Camilla on Saturday.

The royal couple's younger two children arrived at Westminster Abbey with their parents on the rainy coronation morning, with Charlotte, 8, wearing a leafy headpiece that matches her mom's tiara for the special occasion.

Prince Louis. Princess Charlotte. Prince George. L: Caption Prince Louis. PHOTO: Stuart C. Wilson/Getty C: Caption Princess Charlotte. PHOTO: Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images R: Caption Prince George. PHOTO: Jacob King/PA Images via Getty Images

Each of the young royals stared out the car window during the procession to Westminster Abbey before entering and being seated with their parents.

In a special touch, Prince George — who is second in the line of succession behind his father — served as a Page of Honor for his grandfather. The 9-year-old was dressed in uniform along with the other pages at the celebration.

George's participation made him the youngest future monarch to be officially involved in a coronation service, The Telegraph reported. (While 4-year-old Prince Charles was brought in to watch part of his mother Queen Elizabeth's coronation in 1953 and 11-year-old Princess Elizabeth witnessed the crowning ceremony of her father King George VI in 1937, neither participated in the actual service.)

"His parents are very excited and delighted that he is a page," a spokesperson for the Prince and Princess of Wales previously told PEOPLE. "It's something that his parents have thought long and hard about and are very much looking forward to — and I'm sure George is too."

Both King Charles and Queen Camilla had four pages. In addition to Prince George, Lord Oliver Cholmondeley, Nicholas Barclay and Ralph Tollemache attended to King Charles, while Queen Camilla's three grandsons — twins Gus and Louis Lopes and Freddy Parker Bowles — and great-nephew, Arthur Elliot, were her pages.

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis' cousins — Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, the two children of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle — did not attend the coronation. Although Prince Harry was in the U.K. to watch his father be crowned as monarch, Meghan stayed in California with their kids — and celebrate Prince Archie's fourth birthday, which coincides with his grandfather's coronation.