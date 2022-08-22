Beekeeping and a Golf Course! All About Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis' New School

Kate Middleton and Prince William's trio have a busy school year ahead!

Kensington Palace announced Monday that Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4, will be starting at Lambrook School in Winkfield Row, Berkshire in September.

The school announcement comes as the family is believed to be relocating from London to Windsor, a move which will not only prepare Prince George for the next stage of his schooling but also provide the entire family with the kind of countryside life that they love so much.

"They are such an outdoorsy family, London just wasn't working for them anymore," a source who knows the family tells PEOPLE. "The countryside is definitely their happy place."

The co-educational boarding school, situated just outside of Windsor, is set in 52 acres of stunning countryside and has approximately 560 pupils.

Offering flexible boarding which can be booked weekly or nightly, Prince George may follow in the footsteps of his father Prince William and Prince Harry, who both boarded at Ludgrove at a similar age.

Known to be one of the top prep schools in the U.K., Lambrook not only achieves great academic results (with several students gaining places at the prestigious Eton College, where William also went), but there are lots of activities to keep the kids entertained. With impressive sports, drama and music facilities, there's an indoor pool, full-size astroturf soccer field and a nine-hole golf course — not to mention clubs that include horse riding, fencing, scuba diving and polo (another royal favorite!).

On the academic side, lessons are just 35-minutes long, and students are mixed in grades of ability rather than age. Non-sporty types are well-catered for with classes in filmmaking, animation, cookery and a new $7 million design and technology building that houses an art studio, science labs and computer suites.

There's some royal history at Lambrook too. The school was originally set up in 1860 to educate the sons of Windsor Castle courtiers. In 1878, two of Queen Victoria's grandsons, Prince Christian Victor and Prince Albert of Schleswig-Holstein, were pupils. Victoria would often travel from the castle to Lambrook to watch her grandsons in cricket matches.

For Prince George and Princess Charlotte, they are saying goodbye to their friends at Thomas' School in Battersea, their previous school located four miles from Kensington Palace in London. Meanwhile, Prince Louis will be leaving Willcocks Nursery School, where he has been since April 2021.

With the focus on outdoor learning, Louis might be den building and splashing in muddy puddles one day or looking after the school bee hives and collecting chicken eggs on another — all while wearing an adorable blue and white gingham apron!

The family is reportedly moving into Adelaide Cottage, a modest four-bedroom property on the grounds of Windsor Castle. The move will not only put them nearer to the Queen but also just a 40-minute drive from Kate's parents, Carole and Mike Middleton, who live in the Berkshire village of Bucklebury.