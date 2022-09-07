Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis Start Their New School in Matching Uniforms!

Kate Middleton and Prince William accompanied their three children to a preview day at Lambrook School near their new home in Berkshire

Stephanie Petit
Published on September 7, 2022
Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, accompanied by their parents the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, arrive for a settling in afternoon at Lambrook School, near Ascot in Berkshire
Prince George, Kate Middleton, Prince Louis, Prince William and Princess Charlotte. Photo: PA

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are the new kids in school!

Kate Middleton and Prince William stepped out on Wednesday afternoon to bring their three children — Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4 — to their new school, Lambrook, following their family move out of London over the summer. While classes officially start on Thursday, the kids attended a preview day for new students with their parents.

Sporting a polka dot dress, Kate held hands with her two sons, who sported matching navy shorts with patterned button-down shirts. Meanwhile, Princess Charlotte walked in hand-in-hand with dad Prince William in her uniform dress and her hair worn in braided pigtails.

Charlotte even showed off her royal handshake!

<a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-george/" data-inlink="true">Prince George</a>, <a href="https://people.com/tag/princess-charlotte/" data-inlink="true">Princess Charlotte</a> and <a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-louis/" data-inlink="true">Prince Louis</a>, accompanied by their parents the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, arrive for a settling in afternoon at Lambrook School, near Ascot in Berkshire
Prince George, Kate Middleton, Prince Louis, Prince William and Princess Charlotte. PA

What makes the occasion extra special is that George, Charlotte and Louis will all be attending the same school for the first time. Prince George and Princess Charlotte previously attended Thomas's Battersea, not far from the family's Kensington Palace home in London. Meanwhile, Prince Louis was enrolled in Willcocks Nursery School.

Although the school does offer boarding options, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are expected to be day students at Lambrook.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-george/" data-inlink="true">Prince George</a>, <a href="https://people.com/tag/princess-charlotte/" data-inlink="true">Princess Charlotte</a> and <a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-louis/" data-inlink="true">Prince Louis</a>, accompanied by their parents the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, arrive for a settling in afternoon at Lambrook School, near Ascot in Berkshire
Prince George, Kate Middleton, Prince Louis, Prince William and Princess Charlotte. PA

Boarding school has been a popular choice for the royals in past, especially those in senior positions or those like George who will one day be king. Prince Philip and Prince Charles were both sent to Cheam School at the age of 8, and both later boarded at the famously rough-and-tumble Gordonstoun in Scotland. Meanwhile, Prince William and Prince Harry boarded at Ludgrove School starting around Prince George's age.

Known to be one of the top prep schools in the U.K., Lambrook not only achieves great academic results (with several students gaining places at the prestigious Eton College, where William also went), but there are lots of activities to keep the kids entertained. With impressive sports, drama and music facilities, there's an indoor pool, full-size astroturf soccer field and a nine-hole golf course — not to mention clubs that include horse riding, fencing, scuba diving and polo (another royal favorite!).

<a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-george/" data-inlink="true">Prince George</a>, <a href="https://people.com/tag/princess-charlotte/" data-inlink="true">Princess Charlotte</a> and <a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-louis/" data-inlink="true">Prince Louis</a>, accompanied by their parents the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, arrive for a settling in afternoon at Lambrook School, near Ascot in Berkshire
Prince George, Kate Middleton, Prince Louis, Prince William and Princess Charlotte. PA

On the academic side, lessons are just 35-minutes long, and students are mixed in grades of ability rather than age. Non-sporty types are well-catered for with classes in filmmaking, animation, cookery and a new $7 million design and technology building that houses an art studio, science labs and computer suites.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-george/" data-inlink="true">Prince George</a>, <a href="https://people.com/tag/princess-charlotte/" data-inlink="true">Princess Charlotte</a> and <a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-louis/" data-inlink="true">Prince Louis</a>, accompanied by their parents the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, arrive for a settling in afternoon at Lambrook School, near Ascot in Berkshire
Prince George, Kate Middleton, Prince Louis, Prince William and Princess Charlotte. PA

With the focus on outdoor learning, the Cambridge kids might be den building and splashing in muddy puddles one day or looking after the school bee hives and collecting chicken eggs on another.

