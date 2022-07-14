Inside Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis' Favorite Hobbies

Prince William and Kate Middleton's three children are going to keep plenty busy this summer — including with some chores!

Prince Louis of Cambridge, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte of Cambridge, Prince George of Cambridge and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge

School's out for summer, giving Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis plenty of time for their favorite activities.

Kate Middleton and Prince William's three children are starting their summer break after they all had their final day of school last week. Prince George, 8, and Princess Charlotte, 7, attended Thomas's Battersea, not far from their Kensington Palace home in London, which let out on Friday. Meanwhile, 4-year-old Prince Louis had a two-day head start on his vacation — Willcocks Nursery School had their last day on Wednesday.

The Cambridge kids gave a glimpse at their interest in music last month when Prince George and Princess Charlotte joined their parents on a tour of Wales as part of Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee celebrations. Kate shared that George is taking electric guitar lessons, while Charlotte has been practicing the piano.

Princess Charlotte tried her hand at directing the band during concert practice at Cardiff Castle, conducting the orchestra to a kid-approved song: "We Don't Talk About Bruno" from Disney's Encanto.

Princess Charlotte also "loves dancing," dad Prince William revealed back in 2018. Prince George may have a few moves of his own — William said that ballet was one of his son's classes at school and that he "loves it."

CARDIFF, WALES - JUNE 04: Princess Charlotte of Cambridge laughs as she conducts a band next to her brother Prince George of Cambridge during a visit to Cardiff Castle on June 04, 2022 in Cardiff, Wales. The Platinum Jubilee of Elizabeth II is being celebrated from June 2 to June 5, 2022, in the UK and Commonwealth to mark the 70th anniversary of the accession of Queen Elizabeth II on 6 February 1952. (Photo by Ashley Crowden - WPA Pool/Getty Images) Princess Charlotte and Prince George | Credit: Ashley Crowden - WPA Pool/Getty

Prince George is a big sports fan, and he's already joined his parents at some big events like Wimbledon (he made his debut at the tennis tournament just last week!) and the Euro 2020 soccer tournament. He's been seen kicking a soccer ball around while Prince William participated in a polo match.

But George isn't the only athlete in the family — Prince William also said that his daughter is a "budding" soccer player when he visited England's women soccer squad last month.

"Charlotte wanted me to tell you that she is really good at goal," William said. "She said, 'Please tell them that.' She's a budding star for the future."

Prince William, President of the Football Association along with Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge with Prince George during the UEFA Euro 2020 Championship Round of 16 match between England and Germany at Wembley Stadium on June 29, 2021 in London Prince George with his parents William and Kate at an England soccer game | Credit: Eamonn McCormack - UEFA/UEFA via Getty

Meanwhile, Prince Louis is also on the move. For his third birthday in 2021, Kate and Prince William shared a photo of Prince Louis posing on a red walker bike.

In addition to his bike, Kate shared that Prince Louis is "very quick," especially on his scooter.

During a call with a young girl named Mila who participated in Kate's Hold Still: A Portrait of Our Nation in 2020, the royal mom said, "Louis has gotten so big now — he's very quick running around. And he's on his little scooter as well. He's very quick. I can't keep up with him!" "

During school breaks, the Cambridge family often heads out of London to their country home in Norfolk, Anmer Hall, where they'll likely spend lots of time outdoors.

In a rare interview with the Happy Mum, Happy Baby podcast in Feb. 2020, Kate said she was happiest when "I'm with my family outside in the countryside and we're all filthy dirty."

Like their mom, who designed a garden for the Chelsea Flower Show in 2019, all of the children are interested in gardening. In 2020, Kate shared that they were growing sunflowers.

"Louis' is winning, so George is a little grumpy about that!" she said.

Kate and Prince William, both 40, shared a glimpse at family life in a surprise video released in honor of their 10th wedding anniversary in April 2021. The adorable video opens on the family of five walking up sand dunes on the beach. They are also seen running around — at one point, Prince William pops out of the trees to catch Princess Charlotte, much to the delight of Prince Louis!

Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte play on a seesaw before the family climbs a tree and roasts marshmallows on an open fire.

Kate and Prince William have previously talked about some of the other activities enjoyed by Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis — from baking and cooking in the kitchen to arts and crafts projects.

Prince George of Cambridge, Prince Louis of Cambridge and Princess Charlotte Prince George, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte | Credit: Samir Hussein/WireImage

But it likely won't be all fun and games — Kate previously revealed that her three kids helped with farm animals during their school break.

As they were shown around a Welsh farm by Gary and Jess Yeomans, Prince William spotted a robot silage sweeper in one of the barns. When Gary explained it could be used to move feed, Kate replied: "That was George's job at half term — moving feed."

Prince George of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte of Cambridge and Prince Louis Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis | Credit: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty

Prince George might also do some more charity work. Charlie Mayhew — chief executive of the charity Tusk, which works to protect endangered species in Africa — revealed last month that the royal held a cake sale during COVID-19 lockdown to raise money for the organization, which is supported by Prince William as a royal patron.