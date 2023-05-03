Designer Shares Thoughts on Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis' Coronation Style (Exclusive)

"It will be lovely to see all three of them at such a historic occasion," British childrenswear designer Rachel Riley tells PEOPLE

By Monique Jessen
and
Jen Juneau
Jen Juneau

Jen Juneau is a digital news writer for PEOPLE since 2016.

Published on May 3, 2023 03:17 PM
LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 02: Prince George, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte in the carriage procession at Trooping the Colour during Queen Elizabeth II Platinum Jubilee on June 02, 2022 in London, England. The Platinum Jubilee of Elizabeth II is being celebrated from June 2 to June 5, 2022, in the UK and Commonwealth to mark the 70th anniversary of the accession of Queen Elizabeth II on 6 February 1952. Trooping The Colour, also known as The Queen's Birthday Parade, is a military ceremony performed by regiments of the British Army that has taken place since the mid-17th century. It marks the official birthday of the British Sovereign. This year, from June 2 to June 5, 2022, there is the added celebration of the Platinum Jubilee of Elizabeth II in the UK and Commonwealth to mark the 70th anniversary of her accession to the throne on 6 February 1952. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)
Prince George, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte. Photo: Karwai Tang/WireImage

King Charles' coronation day is almost here — and the royal children will no doubt be dressed to impress.

Speaking exclusively with PEOPLE, British childrenswear designer Rachel Riley — one of whose designs Princess Charlotte wore Wednesday at the Westminster Abbey coronation rehearsal — says of the 8-year-old princess and her brothers, Prince George and Prince Louis, "Everyone is going to be dressed in a very formal way because it is their grandfather's coronation; it is such a momentous occasion."

As the oldest (and future monarch), "big boy" Prince George, 9, will likely "have a formal outfit that's been made specially for him."

And the youngest of the three, 5-year-old Prince Louis, "has always been full of character — he looks like he's a bundle of fun!"

"It's quite interesting the way each of the royal children are quite different," Riley says. "Prince George is the future king; he's the big boy, and he's at the age where he's now wearing suits. Princess Charlotte will be wearing a lovely dress, I'm sure, and Prince Louis, as the youngest, he still gets to wear short trousers, and we'll see more of the cute factor."

WINDSOR, ENGLAND - APRIL 09: Catherine, Princess of Wales and Princess Charlotte attend the Easter Mattins Service at Windsor Castle on April 09, 2023 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage)
Kate Middleton and Princess Charlotte. Samir Hussein/WireImage

Of the Blossom Button Front dress Princess Charlotte wore from Riley's line to the coronation rehearsal at Westminster Abbey on Wednesday, the designer says, "She's 8, and she looks gorgeous and at ease, but she also wore the same dress when she was 4 in a different print."

Charlotte has worn Riley's Blossom Button Front Dress three times in public in different prints, while Prince George has worn nine of the designer's outfits for public appearances over the years, beginning when he was very young.

"The white shirt [Prince George] was wearing when he was presenting his new sister Princess Charlotte to the world, that same shirt, he wore for a birthday picture," she tells PEOPLE. "Then he wore it again at Christmas time when he was stirring the Christmas pudding with the Queen. It just shows the continuity. There's a lot of thought; nothing is by chance."

Riley notes that, in her opinion, "the public interest in what a real-life prince and princess wears is incredible," adding, "These images will be in the history books, and that's what's so delightful when they wear our designs."

"They love traditional clothes, and it's lovely to see them wearing things again and again," she continues of the royal siblings.

RELATED VIDEO: Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis Join Kate and Prince William at Coronation Rehearsal

She also stresses that her designs are meant to make children "feel good" and be "comfortable," as opposed to something stuffy and just for show.

"When [Princess Charlotte] went to the Commonwealth Games event last year, she was wearing a jersey dress of mine, her hair in plaits; she looked so vivacious and full of energy," Riley recalls. "It wasn't about the clothes — it was about her, feeling at ease."

As for Wednesday's practice for Saturday's coronation, "Princess Charlotte was thinking about her rehearsal today, not thinking about her dress, and that's my aim," she explains.

Princess Charlotte Commonwealth Games
Kate Middleton, Princess Charlotte and Prince William. Joe Giddens/PA Images via Getty

Riley is excited to see how the "lovely event to celebrate" will all play out, noting that the crowning of King Charles, 74, is "bringing everyone together."

"It will be lovely to see all three of them at such a historic occasion," she tells PEOPLE of Prince William and Kate Middleton's children. "It is what Britain does best in terms of the pageantry involved."

Prince Louis of Cambridge, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte of Cambridge, Prince George of Cambridge and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge (wearing the uniform of Colonel of the Irish Guards) watch a flypast from the balcony of Buckingham Palace during Trooping the Colour on June 2, 2022 in London, England.
Prince William and Kate Middleton with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty

Riley calls dressing the royal children "such an honor" and "one of my proudest moments" over the course of her label's 25-plus-years in business.

"It just never loses the excitement or sparkle. I'm always so delighted," she says. "To be part of so many people's family moments, it's a great treat."

And while "it's always fun to dress all children," Riley reveals to PEOPLE that "what's particularly rewarding as a designer and a business owner is that the royal children wear our clothing and they seem comfortable in them."

"I could never have dreamt — when I set up my business 25 years ago, when my kids were small and I wanted to make beautiful things for them — I could never imagine, in my wildest dreams, that one day the royals would be wearing my outfits," she adds.

"It really is an honor," Riley says.

