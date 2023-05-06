01 of 24 Princess Charlotte. Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images On Saturday morning, Princess Charlotte, 8, peeked out of her car en route to Westminster Abbey for the coronation of her grandfather, King Charles III.

02 of 24 Prince Louis. Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Her little brother, Prince Louis, 5, gave a look while making his way inside.

03 of 24 Kate Middleton, Prince William, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. David Fisher/Shutterstock The pair followed their mom and dad, Kate Middleton and Prince William, into the church.

04 of 24 ANDREW MILLIGAN/AFP via Getty The younger royals made an adorable entry.

05 of 24 DAN CHARITY/POOL/AFP via Getty Images The cameras caught their eyes, too!

06 of 24 Dan Charity - WPA Pool/Getty Charlotte guided Louis into the Abbey.

07 of 24 Phil Noble - WPA Pool/Getty Inside, Charlotte was sure to hold tight to her little bro's hand.

08 of 24 Getty (2) Charlotte wore a headpiece reflective of her mother's. Instead of a tiara, Kate opted for a Jess Collett x Alexander McQueen headband with silver bullion, crystal and silver thread work three-dimensional leaf embroidery.

09 of 24 Getty; Shutterstock The pair sported similar updos, too!

10 of 24 Jacob King/PA Images via Getty Images Meanwhile, Prince George had a special role in Saturday's ceremony, as a Page of Honor.

11 of 24 Prince George and King Charles. David Fisher/Shutterstock Prince George's coronation participation marks the first time in modern royal history that a future monarch is officially involved in such a service. According to The Telegraph, George becomes the youngest future king to play an official role in a crowning ceremony.

12 of 24 BBC The 9-year-old processed through the Nave of Westminster Abbey during the coronation.

13 of 24 BBC He also held a back corner of his grandfather's robe.

14 of 24 Pool/Shutterstock Prince George stepped into the spotlight as one of four Pages of Honor attending to the king, alongside Lord Oliver Cholmondeley, Nicholas Barclay and Ralph Tollemache.

15 of 24 BBC During the ceremony, Charlotte and Louis sat between their mom and dad in the front row.

16 of 24 BBC The young pair sat at attention during the major moments.

17 of 24 YUI MOK/POOL/AFP via Getty Though at one point, Louis couldn't help but yawn!

18 of 24 Yui Mok - WPA Pool/Getty During the ceremony, Louis pointed something out to his big sister.

19 of 24 Victoria Jones - WPA Pool/Getty And she took her older sibling duties seriously.

20 of 24 BBC Later in the ceremony, Louis left.

21 of 24 BBC Despite that, Charlotte continued her royal duties, singing a hymn toward the end of the ceremony.

22 of 24 BBC Louis returned for the end of the ceremony, watching his newly crowned grandfather leave the Abbey.

23 of 24 BBC After the ceremony, George, Charlotte and Louis took a carriage ride to Buckingham Palace with their parents.