Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis' Cutest Coronation Moments

Prince George had a special role in Saturday's ceremony, while Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis attended with their mom and dad

By Kate Hogan
Published on May 6, 2023 06:56 AM
01 of 24
Princess Charlotte of Wales travelling in the state car during the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 06, 2023 in London, England
Princess Charlotte. Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images

On Saturday morning, Princess Charlotte, 8, peeked out of her car en route to Westminster Abbey for the coronation of her grandfather, King Charles III.

02 of 24
Their Majesties King Charles III And Queen Camilla - Coronation Day
Prince Louis. Stuart C. Wilson/Getty

Her little brother, Prince Louis, 5, gave a look while making his way inside.

03 of 24
The Coronation of King Charles III, London, UK - 06 May 2023
Kate Middleton, Prince William, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. David Fisher/Shutterstock

The pair followed their mom and dad, Kate Middleton and Prince William, into the church.

04 of 24
Britain's Prince Louis of Wales and Britain's Princess Charlotte of Wales arrive at Westminster Abbey in central London
ANDREW MILLIGAN/AFP via Getty

The younger royals made an adorable entry.

05 of 24
Princess Charlotte of Wales and Britain's Prince Louis of Wales arrive at Westminster Abbey
DAN CHARITY/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

The cameras caught their eyes, too!

06 of 24
Their Majesties King Charles III And Queen Camilla - Coronation Day
Dan Charity - WPA Pool/Getty

Charlotte guided Louis into the Abbey.

07 of 24
Prince George and Princess Charlotte arrive for the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 6, 2023
Phil Noble - WPA Pool/Getty

Inside, Charlotte was sure to hold tight to her little bro's hand.

08 of 24
Catherine, Princess of Wales arrive for the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 6, 2023 ; princess charlotte
Getty (2)

Charlotte wore a headpiece reflective of her mother's. Instead of a tiara, Kate opted for a Jess Collett x Alexander McQueen headband with silver bullion, crystal and silver thread work three-dimensional leaf embroidery.

09 of 24
LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 06: Catherine, Princess of Wales and Prince William, Prince of Wales during the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 06, 2023 in London, England. The Coronation of Charles III and his wife, Camilla, as King and Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the other Commonwealth realms takes place at Westminster Abbey today. Charles acceded to the throne on 8 September 2022
Getty; Shutterstock

The pair sported similar updos, too!

10 of 24
Prince George (centre) ahead of the coronation ceremony of King Charles III and Queen Camilla at Westminster Abbey
Jacob King/PA Images via Getty Images

Meanwhile, Prince George had a special role in Saturday's ceremony, as a Page of Honor.

11 of 24
The Coronation of King Charles III, London, UK - 06 May 2023
Prince George and King Charles. David Fisher/Shutterstock

Prince George's coronation participation marks the first time in modern royal history that a future monarch is officially involved in such a service. According to The Telegraph, George becomes the youngest future king to play an official role in a crowning ceremony.

12 of 24
King Charles III Coronation
BBC

The 9-year-old processed through the Nave of Westminster Abbey during the coronation.

13 of 24
King Charles III Coronation
BBC

He also held a back corner of his grandfather's robe.

14 of 24
The Coronation of King Charles III, London, UK - 06 May 2023
Pool/Shutterstock

Prince George stepped into the spotlight as one of four Pages of Honor attending to the king, alongside Lord Oliver Cholmondeley, Nicholas Barclay and Ralph Tollemache.

15 of 24
King Charles III Coronation
BBC

During the ceremony, Charlotte and Louis sat between their mom and dad in the front row.

16 of 24
Charlotte and Louis at King Charles' coronation
BBC

The young pair sat at attention during the major moments.

17 of 24
(From L) Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis and Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales attend the coronations of Britain's King Charles III and Britain's Camilla, Queen Consort at Westminster Abbey in central London on May 6, 2023.
YUI MOK/POOL/AFP via Getty

Though at one point, Louis couldn't help but yawn!

18 of 24
Their Majesties King Charles III And Queen Camilla - Coronation Day
Yui Mok - WPA Pool/Getty

During the ceremony, Louis pointed something out to his big sister.

19 of 24
Their Majesties King Charles III And Queen Camilla - Coronation Day
Victoria Jones - WPA Pool/Getty

And she took her older sibling duties seriously.

20 of 24
King Charles III Coronation
BBC

Later in the ceremony, Louis left.

21 of 24
King Charles III Coronation
BBC

Despite that, Charlotte continued her royal duties, singing a hymn toward the end of the ceremony.

22 of 24
King Charles III Coronation
BBC

Louis returned for the end of the ceremony, watching his newly crowned grandfather leave the Abbey.

23 of 24
King Charles III Coronation
BBC

After the ceremony, George, Charlotte and Louis took a carriage ride to Buckingham Palace with their parents.

24 of 24
King Charles III Coronation
BBC

A look at waving Louis!

