Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are gearing up for a big day at their grandfather King Charles' coronation!

Kate Middleton and Prince William's three children will join them in a carriage ride as part of the Coronation Procession following the crowning ceremony. The route will take them from Westminster Abbey to Buckingham Palace, and the royal kids will be in the first carriage following the historic Gold State Coach, which King Charles and Queen Camilla will be traveling in.

Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5, will also process out of Westminster Abbey following the crowning with members of the royal family. Prince George will follow closely behind King Charles with his grandfather's three other Pages of Honor. Prince William and Princess Kate will follow the Groom of Robes with Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis behind them.

Prince William and Kate Middleton with their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

During the Coronation Procession, Princess Anne will be on horseback behind the Gold State Coach as the Gold Stick in Waiting. The prestigious position, which Anne has held since 1998, dates back to the 15th century when two officers — a Gold Stick and a Silver Stick — were placed close to the monarch to protect them from harm.

In an interview with CBC News that aired Monday night, Princess Anne said, "I have a role as the Colonel of the Blues and Royals in the Household Cavalry regiment as Gold Stick. And Gold Stick was the original close protection officer. So that is a role I was asked if I'd like to do for this coronation, so I said yes. Not least of all, it solves my dress problem."

Prince Edward and Sophie, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh will also ride in a carriage with their two children, Lady Louise and James, Earl of Wessex. Another coach will carry the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester with Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, Princess Anne's husband.

The Duke of Kent and Princess Alexandra will follow behind them in a state car.

Meanwhile, Prince Harry and Prince Andrew will be in attendance at the ceremony, though they have no formal role in the service or the procession.

Prince William and Kate Middleton with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty

The Prince and Princess of Wales took their three children to a coronation rehearsal at London's Westminster Abbey on Wednesday — and the following day, Kate told well-wishers outside the Dog & Duck Pub in Soho that the kids are looking forward to the event.

"I asked if the kids were excited about the coronation, and she said, 'They're very excited. They had their rehearsal yesterday so they knew what they'd expect,' " Mandy Leifheit of Seattle, Washington told PEOPLE of her exchange with Kate.

"She said she's more nervous than the kids are since it's such a big event for the kids to be part of. She said Louis will be there and that he'll remember it," Leifheit added.

Queen Camilla and King Charles. Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

In addition to Prince George acting as a Page of Honor to his grandfather during the crowning ceremony, Prince William — as heir — will step forward to pay homage to his father during the service.