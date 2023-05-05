Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis Coronation Parts Revealed — Including a Carriage Ride!

Kate Middleton and Prince William's children are also expected to process out of Westminster Abbey with the royal family

By
Stephanie Petit
Stephanie Petit
Stephanie Petit

Stephanie Petit is a Royals Writer and Reporter at PEOPLE.

and
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher

Kirsty Hatcher is a Staff Writer at PEOPLE. She has over 8 years' experience reporting and writing on news genres, including Royals, Entertainment and Lifestyle. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Kirsty worked as a Senior Celebrity and Entertainment Writer and Editor at OK! Magazine and Reach PLC. She is based in the UK.

Published on May 5, 2023 07:01 PM
LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 02: Prince George, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte in the carriage procession at Trooping the Colour during Queen Elizabeth II Platinum Jubilee on June 02, 2022 in London, England. The Platinum Jubilee of Elizabeth II is being celebrated from June 2 to June 5, 2022, in the UK and Commonwealth to mark the 70th anniversary of the accession of Queen Elizabeth II on 6 February 1952. Trooping The Colour, also known as The Queen's Birthday Parade, is a military ceremony performed by regiments of the British Army that has taken place since the mid-17th century. It marks the official birthday of the British Sovereign. This year, from June 2 to June 5, 2022, there is the added celebration of the Platinum Jubilee of Elizabeth II in the UK and Commonwealth to mark the 70th anniversary of her accession to the throne on 6 February 1952. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)
Prince George, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte. Photo: Karwai Tang/WireImage

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are gearing up for a big day at their grandfather King Charles' coronation!

Kate Middleton and Prince William's three children will join them in a carriage ride as part of the Coronation Procession following the crowning ceremony. The route will take them from Westminster Abbey to Buckingham Palace, and the royal kids will be in the first carriage following the historic Gold State Coach, which King Charles and Queen Camilla will be traveling in.

Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5, will also process out of Westminster Abbey following the crowning with members of the royal family. Prince George will follow closely behind King Charles with his grandfather's three other Pages of Honor. Prince William and Princess Kate will follow the Groom of Robes with Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis behind them.

Prince George of Cambridge, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte of Cambridge, Prince Louis of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge stand on the balcony of Buckingham Palace following the Platinum Pageant
Prince William and Kate Middleton with their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

During the Coronation Procession, Princess Anne will be on horseback behind the Gold State Coach as the Gold Stick in Waiting. The prestigious position, which Anne has held since 1998, dates back to the 15th century when two officers — a Gold Stick and a Silver Stick — were placed close to the monarch to protect them from harm.

In an interview with CBC News that aired Monday night, Princess Anne said, "I have a role as the Colonel of the Blues and Royals in the Household Cavalry regiment as Gold Stick. And Gold Stick was the original close protection officer. So that is a role I was asked if I'd like to do for this coronation, so I said yes. Not least of all, it solves my dress problem."

Prince Edward and Sophie, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh will also ride in a carriage with their two children, Lady Louise and James, Earl of Wessex. Another coach will carry the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester with Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, Princess Anne's husband.

The Duke of Kent and Princess Alexandra will follow behind them in a state car.

Meanwhile, Prince Harry and Prince Andrew will be in attendance at the ceremony, though they have no formal role in the service or the procession.

Prince Louis of Cambridge, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte of Cambridge, Prince George of Cambridge and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge (wearing the uniform of Colonel of the Irish Guards) watch a flypast from the balcony of Buckingham Palace during Trooping the Colour on June 2, 2022 in London, England.
Prince William and Kate Middleton with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty

The Prince and Princess of Wales took their three children to a coronation rehearsal at London's Westminster Abbey on Wednesday — and the following day, Kate told well-wishers outside the Dog & Duck Pub in Soho that the kids are looking forward to the event.

"I asked if the kids were excited about the coronation, and she said, 'They're very excited. They had their rehearsal yesterday so they knew what they'd expect,' " Mandy Leifheit of Seattle, Washington told PEOPLE of her exchange with Kate.

"She said she's more nervous than the kids are since it's such a big event for the kids to be part of. She said Louis will be there and that he'll remember it," Leifheit added.

Camilla, Queen Consort and King Charles III attend the traditional Easter Sunday Mattins Service
Queen Camilla and King Charles. Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty

In addition to Prince George acting as a Page of Honor to his grandfather during the crowning ceremony, Prince William — as heir — will step forward to pay homage to his father during the service.

