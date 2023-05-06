Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis Master Flag Dressing for Coronation — Just Like Mom Kate!

Kate Middleton's three children are flag dressing on coronation day!

On Saturday, Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5, attended King Charles and Queen Camilla's coronation at Westminster Abbey. The brothers and sister, who follow their father Prince William in the line of succession, adorably wore red, white and blue — the colors of the Union Jack flag.

The Princess of Wales, 41, had a patriotic parade of red, white and blue looks for her official outings of coronation week, and her kids adorably continue the tribute.

Prince George popped in scarlet as a Page of Honor, wearing the red uniform based on the Page outfit for the coronation of King Edward VII in 1902. The second in line to the throne carefully carried a corner of his grandfather's robes for the entry and exit processions — even wearing white gloves!

Prince George and the seven other Pages paired their gold-braided, blue velvet-cuffed tunics with ivory silk satin waistcoats, black wool trousers and boots. The uniforms were also a sustainable royal rewear, originally made by Ede and Ravenscroft during Queen Elizabeth's reign and tailored for today's coronation.

Meanwhile, Princess Charlotte was her mom's mini-me in an ivory silk crepe dress and striking silver headpiece. The little princess was regal in the white Alexander McQueen dress with pleated cape, embroidered with a rose, thistle, daffodil and shamrock motif for the flowers of the United Kingdom. Charlotte sparkled in a floral Jess Collett x Alexander McQueen Headpiece of silver bullion and crystal that fashionably matched Princess Kate's, and completed the look with Mary Janes.

Prince Louis was classic at the coronation in a navy Hainsworth Garter Blue Doeskin Tunic and black pants with Garter Blue Stripe. Louis' look complemented his father Prince William, who wore the ceremonial dress uniform of the Welsh guards, made from Hainsworth Scarlet Wool Doeskin. The little prince's navy ensemble also matched his dad's navy velvet Order of the Garter robes, worn over the uniform.

Like Queen Elizabeth and Princess Diana before her, during visits abroad, Princess Kate is known to honor her host country by wearing hues from the nation's flag. Her careful choice of wearing red, white and blue in the run-up to King Charles' coronation is a sure show of support for Great Britain at this momentous time.

The Princes of Wales wore all the shades of the tricolor flag to the crowning ceremony, layering a formal blue robe with red and white mantle with matching sash over an ivory silk crepe Alexander McQueen gown stitched with the symbolic flowers of the U.K., like Charlotte's.

Princess Kate shimmered in a floral Jess Collett x Alexander McQueen Headpiece reminiscent of the fairytale crowns Queen Elizabeth's six maids of honor wore to her 1953 crowning ceremony.

Now, the royal mom has stylishly passed the baton to her three kids.