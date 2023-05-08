All the Best Photos from Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis' Volunteer Day

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis joined parents Kate Middleton and Prince William for The Big Help Out on Monday following the coronation. See the best pictures from their volunteer day

By
Kelsie Gibson
Kelsie Gibson
Kelsie Gibson

Kelsie Gibson is the SEO Editor of PEOPLE Digital. Since joining the brand in 2021, she has contributed to a number of different verticals, writing and editing SEO content ranging from relationship timelines to TV and movie explainers. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Kelsie worked at POPSUGAR as the Celebrity and Entertainment editor, where she wrote and edited content and conducted various interviews for online and video at press junkets, red carpets, and events such as Tribeca Film Festival. She was also formerly at Bustle, Tiger Beat, and Her Campus and graduated from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

Published on May 8, 2023 11:14 AM
Prince William, Prince of Wales (R) looks on as (L-R) Britain's Princess Charlotte of Wales, Britain's Prince George of Wales, Britain's Prince Louis of Wales and Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales toast marshmallows as they take part in the Big Help Out
Photo: DANIEL LEAL/POOL/AFP via Getty Images
01 of 21

Family Photo

Catherine, Princess of Wales, Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales, Britain's Prince George of Wales, Britain's Prince Louis of Wales and Britain's Princess Charlotte of Wales pose for a group pictures with volunteers who are taking part in the Big Help Out, during a visit to the 3rd Upton Scouts Hut in Slough
DANIEL LEAL/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Kate Middleton and Prince William huddled together with their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, as they captured a photo with all the volunteers for The Big Help Out. The royal family joined the 3rd Upton Scout Group in Slough, a cause close to Kate, who is the joint President of the Scout Association.

02 of 21

Aim Straight

Princess Charlotte of Wales tries her hand at archery while taking part in the Big Help Out, during a visit to the 3rd Upton Scouts Hut in Slough
Princess Charlotte. Daniel Leal - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Princess Charlotte looked like a modern-day Katniss Everdeen as she lined up a shot. She even hit a bullseye, says Matt Hyde, CEO of Scouts and co-founder of The Big Help Out.

03 of 21

Dad's Mini-Me

Prince William, Prince of Wales is helped by Prince Louis of Wales (L) as he uses an excavator while taking part in the Big Help Out, during a visit to the 3rd Upton Scouts Hut
Daniel Leal - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Prince George looked like his dad's mini-me as they rode together in an excavator during their visit to the 3rd Upton Scout Group.

04 of 21

Holding Hands

Catherine, Princess of Wales (C) holds the hands of her son Britain's Prince Louis of Wales (L) and daughter Britain's Princess Charlotte of Wales (R) while taking part in the Big Help Out, during a visit to the 3rd Upton Scouts Hut in Slough
Prince Louis, Kate Middleton and Prince Louis. DANIEL LEAL/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Kate Middleton kept Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte close as she held their hands while walking on the grass. The event marked Louis' first official royal engagement!

05 of 21

Sibling Bond

Prince George of Wales, Prince Louis of Wales (R) and Princess Charlotte of Wales pose for a group picture with volunteers who are taking part in the Big Help Out, during a visit to the 3rd Upton Scouts Hut in Slough
Daniel Leal - WPA Pool/Getty Images

The three siblings were all smiles as they donned matching scarves.

06 of 21

Painting Up a Storm

Princess Charlotte of Wales stains some wood while taking part in the Big Help Out, during a visit to the 3rd Upton Scouts Hut in Slough
DANIEL LEAL/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Princess Charlotte showed off her artsy side as she stained some wood during The Big Help Out.

07 of 21

Helping Out

Prince Louis of Wales takes control of a wheelbarrow as he helps his mother, Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales take part in the Big Help Out, during a visit to the 3rd Upton Scouts Hut in Slough
DANIEL LEAL/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Kate Middleton supervised as Prince Louis helped push a wheelbarrow full of dirt to help reset a path.

08 of 21

Making S'mores

Prince William, Prince of Wales (R) looks on as (L-R) Britain's Princess Charlotte of Wales, Britain's Prince George of Wales, Britain's Prince Louis of Wales and Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales toast marshmallows as they take part in the Big Help Out
DANIEL LEAL/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

After a long day's work, the siblings took a breather as they roasted marshmallows with Kate Middleton, eventually making a tasty s'more.

09 of 21

Riding with Dad

Prince William, Prince of Wales is helped by Prince Louis of Wales (L) as he uses an excavator while taking part in the Big Help Out, during a visit to the 3rd Upton Scouts Hut
Prince Louis and Prince William. Daniel Leal - WPA Pool/Getty Images

After Prince George rode around with his dad, it was Prince Louis' turn to take a ride. Prince William was all smiles as he steered the excavator with his son on his lap.

10 of 21

Getting Some Help from Mom

Prince Louis of Wales helps his mother, Catherine, Princess of Wales, take part in the Big Help Out, during a visit to the 3rd Upton Scouts Hut in Slough
Daniel Leal - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Prince Louis eventually got a little help from mom as he pushed the wheelbarrow to the path.

11 of 21

A Tasty Treat

Prince Louis of Wales enjoys a toasted marshmallow as he takes part in the Big Help Out, during a visit to the 3rd Upton Scouts Hut in Slough
DANIEL LEAL/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Prince Louis really seemed to enjoy his roasted marshmallow as the kids joined around the campfire.

12 of 21

Following the Leader

Prince Louis of Wales pushes a wheelbarrow as he follows his mother, Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales (L) and sister Britain's Princess Charlotte of Wales while taking part in the Big Help Out, during a visit to the 3rd Upton Scouts Hut in Slough
Kate Middleton, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. DANIEL LEAL/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Kate Middleton and Princess Charlotte led the way as they helped out with various activities. Anne Edwards, an adult Scout helper at the event, told PEOPLE Charlotte adorably kept her little brother in line during the royal engagement.

13 of 21

Preparing the Shot

Princess Charlotte of Wales tries her hand at archery while taking part in the Big Help Out, during a visit to the 3rd Upton Scouts Hut in Slough
Princess Charlotte. DANIEL LEAL/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Princess Charlotte looked super focused as she prepped her shot.

14 of 21

Thumbs-Up from Mom

Prince Louis of Wales (R) holds the hand of his mother, Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales (L) while taking part in the Big Help Out, during a visit to the 3rd Upton Scouts Hut in Slough
Kate Middleton and Prince Louis. DANIEL LEAL/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Kate Middleton appeared to give the cameras a thumbs-up as she walked with her youngest, Prince Louis.

15 of 21

Getting Some Advice From Dad

Watched by his father Prince William, Prince of Wales, Prince George of Wales tries his hand at archery while taking part in the Big Help Out, during a visit to the 3rd Upton Scouts Hut in Slough
Daniel Leal - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Prince William watched on as his oldest, Prince George, lined up a shot.

16 of 21

Following Mom's Lead

Catherine, Princess of Wales (L) and Britain's Prince Louis of Wales (R) watch Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales (not pictured) as he uses an excavator while taking part in the Big Help Out, during a visit to the 3rd Upton Scouts Hut in Slough
Kate Middleton and Prince Louis. DANIEL LEAL/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Kate Middleton seemed to point out something to her son as they volunteered during The Big Help Out.

17 of 21

Seeing How It's Done

Prince William, Prince of Wales (not pictured) as he uses an excavator while taking part in the Big Help Out, during a visit to the 3rd Upton Scouts Hut in Slough
DANIEL LEAL/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Kate Middleton got down to Prince Louis' level as they watched the excavator.

18 of 21

Arts and Crafts

Prince Louis of Wales uses his hand to make a paint decorations on a wall while taking part in the Big Help Out, during a visit to the 3rd Upton Scouts Hut in Slough
Prince Louis. DANIEL LEAL/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Prince Louis got his hands dirty as he did some hand-painting on a wall mural.

19 of 21

Making His Shot

Prince Louis of Wales tries his hand at archery while taking part in the Big Help Out, during a visit to the 3rd Upton Scouts Hut in Slough
Prince Louis. DANIEL LEAL/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Prince Louis, known for his adorable facial expressions, seemed super concentrated as he lined up his shot.

20 of 21

Leaving His Mark

Prince George of Wales uses his hand to make a paint decorations on a wall while taking part in the Big Help Out, during a visit to the 3rd Upton Scouts Hut in Slough
DANIEL LEAL/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Prince George also made his mark as he did a handprint on the wall mural.

21 of 21

Lending a Helping Hand

The Coronation Of Their Majesties King Charles III And Queen Camilla - The Big Help Out
Prince George.

Prince George used a power drill as he volunteered during The Big Help Out.

