All the Best Photos from Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis' Volunteer Day

02 of 21 Aim Straight Princess Charlotte. Daniel Leal - WPA Pool/Getty Images Princess Charlotte looked like a modern-day Katniss Everdeen as she lined up a shot. She even hit a bullseye, says Matt Hyde, CEO of Scouts and co-founder of The Big Help Out.

03 of 21 Dad's Mini-Me Daniel Leal - WPA Pool/Getty Images Prince George looked like his dad's mini-me as they rode together in an excavator during their visit to the 3rd Upton Scout Group.

04 of 21 Holding Hands Prince Louis, Kate Middleton and Prince Louis. DANIEL LEAL/POOL/AFP via Getty Images Kate Middleton kept Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte close as she held their hands while walking on the grass. The event marked Louis' first official royal engagement!

05 of 21 Sibling Bond Daniel Leal - WPA Pool/Getty Images The three siblings were all smiles as they donned matching scarves.

06 of 21 Painting Up a Storm DANIEL LEAL/POOL/AFP via Getty Images Princess Charlotte showed off her artsy side as she stained some wood during The Big Help Out.

07 of 21 Helping Out DANIEL LEAL/POOL/AFP via Getty Images Kate Middleton supervised as Prince Louis helped push a wheelbarrow full of dirt to help reset a path.

08 of 21 Making S'mores DANIEL LEAL/POOL/AFP via Getty Images After a long day's work, the siblings took a breather as they roasted marshmallows with Kate Middleton, eventually making a tasty s'more.

09 of 21 Riding with Dad Prince Louis and Prince William. Daniel Leal - WPA Pool/Getty Images After Prince George rode around with his dad, it was Prince Louis' turn to take a ride. Prince William was all smiles as he steered the excavator with his son on his lap.

10 of 21 Getting Some Help from Mom Daniel Leal - WPA Pool/Getty Images Prince Louis eventually got a little help from mom as he pushed the wheelbarrow to the path.

11 of 21 A Tasty Treat DANIEL LEAL/POOL/AFP via Getty Images Prince Louis really seemed to enjoy his roasted marshmallow as the kids joined around the campfire.

12 of 21 Following the Leader Kate Middleton, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. DANIEL LEAL/POOL/AFP via Getty Images Kate Middleton and Princess Charlotte led the way as they helped out with various activities. Anne Edwards, an adult Scout helper at the event, told PEOPLE Charlotte adorably kept her little brother in line during the royal engagement.

13 of 21 Preparing the Shot Princess Charlotte. DANIEL LEAL/POOL/AFP via Getty Images Princess Charlotte looked super focused as she prepped her shot.

14 of 21 Thumbs-Up from Mom Kate Middleton and Prince Louis. DANIEL LEAL/POOL/AFP via Getty Images Kate Middleton appeared to give the cameras a thumbs-up as she walked with her youngest, Prince Louis.

15 of 21 Getting Some Advice From Dad Daniel Leal - WPA Pool/Getty Images Prince William watched on as his oldest, Prince George, lined up a shot.

16 of 21 Following Mom's Lead Kate Middleton and Prince Louis. DANIEL LEAL/POOL/AFP via Getty Images Kate Middleton seemed to point out something to her son as they volunteered during The Big Help Out.

17 of 21 Seeing How It's Done DANIEL LEAL/POOL/AFP via Getty Images Kate Middleton got down to Prince Louis' level as they watched the excavator.

18 of 21 Arts and Crafts Prince Louis. DANIEL LEAL/POOL/AFP via Getty Images Prince Louis got his hands dirty as he did some hand-painting on a wall mural.

19 of 21 Making His Shot Prince Louis. DANIEL LEAL/POOL/AFP via Getty Images Prince Louis, known for his adorable facial expressions, seemed super concentrated as he lined up his shot.

20 of 21 Leaving His Mark DANIEL LEAL/POOL/AFP via Getty Images Prince George also made his mark as he did a handprint on the wall mural.