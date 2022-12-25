Merry Christmas from Sandringham! See the Best Pics of Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis

01 of 14 Princess Charlotte, Kate Middleton, Prince George and Prince William. Samir Hussein/WireImage Happy Christmas from the Wales family! On Sunday, Prince George, 9, and Princess Charlotte, 7, joined their parents Prince William and Kate Middleton for the royal family's iconic walk to St. Mary Magdalene Church near Sandringham House, where the late Queen Elizabeth traditionally spent Christmas.

02 of 14 Prince Louis. Samir Hussein/WireImage The morning march, held for the first time since 2019 due to the coronavirus pandemic, was extra special because Prince Louis made his debut! The little prince, 4, held hands with his mom Kate as the family made their way into the holiday church service.

03 of 14 King Charles and royal family at Christmas 2022. Samir Hussein/WireImage Prince George, who is now second in line to the throne after the accession of King Charles III, had a unique vantage point as he walked behind his grandfather and Queen Camilla.

04 of 14 Joe Giddens/PA Images via Getty The young royals looked thoughtful following the church service...perhaps pondering what they heard inside, the well-wishers queued up to see them or what was for lunch later that day?

05 of 14 Prince Louis, Kate Middleton, Princess Charlotte and Prince George. Joe Giddens/PA Images via Getty Images With Princess Kate nearby, George and Charlotte greeted fans who bundled up and braved the cold for the chance to say hello.

06 of 14 Samir Hussein/WireImage Taking a page from her mom's style files, Princess Charlotte rocked a royal rewear in the burgundy coat she first sported for the Royal Carols: Together at Christmas concert two weeks ago.

07 of 14 Samir Hussein/WireImage In another matching moment, Prince George and Prince William were complementary in dark suits and blue ties.

08 of 14 Samir Hussein/WireImage Ever the elder brother, George gently guided Louis during the stroll — which brought a smile to Princess Kate's face.

09 of 14 Samir Hussein/WireImage Hey, that wasn't so bad! Prince Louis seemed to find his stride on the way out of church.

10 of 14 Samir Hussein/WireImage The little prince checked out the crowd, playfully swinging a festive gnome.

11 of 14 Samir Hussein/WireImage Louis looked like he recognized the Paddington Bear card he was handed from a fan. His late great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth became associated with the beloved book character after sharing a hilarious skit with Paddington during her Platinum Jubilee celebrations in June. Over 1,000 Paddingtons and teddy bears were left by the public outside her royal residences following her death in September, which the palace confirmed would be cleaned and donated to children's hospitals.

12 of 14 Kate Middleton and Prince Louis. Samir Hussein/WireImage Tugging Kate's arm, Louis' gesture felt universal — "Come on, Mom!"

13 of 14 Joe Giddens/PA Images via Getty Louis wasn't the only youngster to make his Sandringham debut on Sunday. Princess Beatrice brought her stepson Christopher Woolf for his first holiday walk the royal family. Wolfie, as he is affectionately known, adorably spoke with Reverend Canon Dr. Paul Williams after the church service as Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, Wolfie's dad, watched on.