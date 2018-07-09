Every Photo You Need to See of Prince George and Princess Charlotte at Prince Louis’ Christening

Royal siblings Prince George and Princess Charlotte helped celebrate their younger brother, Prince Louis‘ christening at St. James’s Palace in London.
They entered holding hands with dad, Prince William, 36, while mom, Kate Middleton, 36, followed holding Prince Louis in her arms.
When they reached the Archbishop of Canterbury, William told them to shake hands. They got a resounding, “Well done!” from dad before heading into the chapel.
The royal big sister debuted a new look with her hair parted down the middle.
Charlotte showed off her perfected royal wave once again as she cheerily greeted the cameras, while George showed off his shy side.