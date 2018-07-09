Every Photo You Need to See of Prince George and Princess Charlotte at Prince Louis’ Christening

Erin Hill
July 09, 2018 01:42 PM
<p>Royal siblings <a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-george/">Prince George</a> and <a href="https://people.com/tag/princess-charlotte/">Princess Charlotte</a> helped <a href="https://people.com/royals/princess-charlotte-new-hairstyle/">celebrate their younger brother</a>, <a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-louis/">Prince Louis</a>&#8216; christening at St. James&#8217;s Palace in London.</p>
pinterest

Royal siblings Prince George and Princess Charlotte helped celebrate their younger brother, Prince Louis‘ christening at St. James’s Palace in London.

PA Images/Sipa
<p>They entered holding hands with dad,&nbsp;<a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-william/">Prince William</a>, 36, while mom,&nbsp;<a href="https://people.com/tag/kate-middleton/">Kate Middleton</a>, 36, followed holding&nbsp;<a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-louis/">Prince Louis</a>&nbsp;in her arms.</p>
pinterest

They entered holding hands with dad, Prince William, 36, while mom, Kate Middleton, 36, followed holding Prince Louis in her arms.

PA Images/Sipa
<p>When they reached the Archbishop of Canterbury, William told them to shake hands. They got a resounding, &ldquo;Well done!&rdquo; from dad before heading into the chapel.</p>
pinterest

When they reached the Archbishop of Canterbury, William told them to shake hands. They got a resounding, “Well done!” from dad before heading into the chapel.

PA Images/Sipa
<p>The royal big sister debuted a new look with her hair parted down the middle.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest

The royal big sister debuted a new look with her hair parted down the middle. 

PA Images/Sipa
<p>Charlotte showed off her&nbsp;<a href="https://people.com/royals/prince-george-princess-charlotte-royal-baby-meet-photos/">perfected royal wave once again</a>&nbsp;as she cheerily greeted the cameras, while George showed off his shy side.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest

Charlotte showed off her perfected royal wave once again as she cheerily greeted the cameras, while George showed off his shy side. 

PA Images/Sipa
1 of 6

Advertisement
1 of 5 PA Images/Sipa

Royal siblings Prince George and Princess Charlotte helped celebrate their younger brother, Prince Louis‘ christening at St. James’s Palace in London.

Advertisement
2 of 5 PA Images/Sipa

They entered holding hands with dad, Prince William, 36, while mom, Kate Middleton, 36, followed holding Prince Louis in her arms.

3 of 5 PA Images/Sipa

When they reached the Archbishop of Canterbury, William told them to shake hands. They got a resounding, “Well done!” from dad before heading into the chapel.

Advertisement
4 of 5 PA Images/Sipa

The royal big sister debuted a new look with her hair parted down the middle. 

Advertisement
5 of 5 PA Images/Sipa

Charlotte showed off her perfected royal wave once again as she cheerily greeted the cameras, while George showed off his shy side. 

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST

Don't Miss a Moment

Get 4 FREE Issues of PEOPLE Magazine
GET IT NOW

Stay in the Know

Subscribe to PEOPLE’s newsletters so you never miss out on a must-read story
Sign up Now