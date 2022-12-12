How Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis Will Celebrate Christmas at Their New School

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are undoubtedly getting into the Christmas spirit this month.

Kate Middleton and Prince William's three children were the new kids at school in September, starting at Lambrook School after the family relocated from Kensington Palace in London to Adelaide Cottage in Windsor. This month, Lambrook has plenty of Christmas activities to keep the royal children busy.

According to the school's website, "Christmas festivities and opportunities make it even more special for our pupils, with every single child performing in a Christmas event, including Christingles, Nativities, Pre Prep House singing competitions and of course, our end of term Carol Service."

The Christingle Services are performed by Year 4 students, which Princess Charlotte will be next year. Performed by candlelight in a chapel, the service combines the singing of Christmas songs and readings.

Earlier this month, Prince William and Princess Kate headed back to the U.K. from their Boston tour on the red-eye so they could bring their children to the school's Christmas fair.

Prince George previously participated in a nativity play while attending Thomas's Battersea in London — and played a surprising role.

"I went to my boy's nativity play. It was funny," Prince William said back in 2017. "He was a sheep."

The children's uncle, Prince Harry, was a star of the stage as a youngster himself. In 1987, he was pictured dressed up as a red and green elf heading to his own nativity show. The following year, Harry was upgraded to an important role: a shepherd! Meanwhile, Prince William was pictured heading to a school play sans costume in 1986 — instead, he wore a shirt featuring Mickey Mouse.

Last year, Prince William gave some more insight into his Christmas favorites and holiday traditions while appearing on a radio show. '

"For me, generally, bringing the family together at Christmastime is always lovely because we're quite spread out doing our things a lot of time throughout the year. We get very few moments to actually come together," the Prince of Wales, 40, said. "When I see my children meet up with my cousin's children, and they all have a wonderful time playing together, it's very special. I look forward to that a lot."

He added, "Obviously, Christmas is a new dynamic when you have children. Suddenly it's a whole different ballgame of noise and excitement."

Prince William received one question about board games, and he shared that Monopoly and Risk are favorites in his household with Princess Kate, 40, Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4. However, it's something that "usually everyone gets very cross about because they lose."

And while Elf on the Shelf is a popular Christmas tradition for lots of families, it doesn't seem like the elf has visited the palace...yet. "I don't know what Elf on a Shelf is," the royal admitted.

Prince William also shared his favorite Christmas film (he said he watches Elf every Christmas "and it still makes me laugh) and named "Feliz Navidad" as a go-to Christmas song, although he also gave a shout-out to Mariah Carey.

In 2019, Prince George and Princess Charlotte made their Christmas morning debut alongside the royals for their annual walk to church services.

King Charles and Queen Camilla announced that they will spend Christmas at Sandringham again this year, keeping the royal tradition during the first holiday season since Queen Elizabeth's death. But before that, Kate will host her second annual Christmas carol concert at Westminster Abbey this week. The service will take place on Thursday and be broadcast on Christmas Eve on ITV.