The Cambridges are paying tribute to Kate Middleton and her mother Carole

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis Bake for Kate Middleton on Mother's Day in the U.K.

| Credit: Matt Porteous / The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge/Kensington Palace via Getty

Happy Mother's Day, Kate Middleton!

In honor of the annual holiday, which is known as "Mothering Sunday" and celebrated in the U.K. this year on March 14, Kate and Prince William — who are parents to Prince George, 7, Princess Charlotte, 5, and Prince Louis, 2 — shared a photo of the cake their kids made.

"Celebrating two other special mothers today ❤️ 🎂 made by George, Charlotte and Louis," the caption read.

Along with the image of the homemade cake, a throwback photo of Kate and her mother Carole Middleton was shared.

To celebrate the holiday last year, the parents of three shared a previously unseen photo on social media showing Princess Charlotte and Kate sporting matching smiles as the little royal rides on her mom's back. In the background, Prince George can be seen enjoying a piggyback ride from dad William.

The photo was actually from fall 2018, when the Cambridge family gathered for their annual Christmas card photo at their country home in Norfolk, Anmer Hall.

Their post also included a photo of William with younger brother Prince Harry and their late mother, Princess Diana, as well as a throwback image of Kate with her mother. Finally, the parents shared a sweet card made by Prince George for his mom.

After spending much of the year at the country home during lockdown, the Cambridge family recently returned to London, as schools have reopened.

Image zoom Prince William and Kate Middleton | Credit: JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images

On Thursday, Kate and Prince William stepped out in London to congratulate teachers involved in the re-opening of their school following lockdown. During the outing, Prince William spoke out against claims of racism within the royal family made during Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's sit-down interview with Oprah Winfrey on Sunday.

"We are very much not a racist family," as he and wife Kate Middleton stepped out for the first time since the royal family was stunned by the interview.