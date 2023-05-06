Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis Return to Buckingham Palace Balcony!

Kate Middleton and Prince William's three children made two balcony appearances in June 2022 — and now they're back to celebrate their grandfather King Charles' coronation

By
Stephanie Petit
Stephanie Petit
Stephanie Petit

Stephanie Petit is a Royals Writer and Reporter at PEOPLE.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 6, 2023 09:38 AM
King Charles III Coronation
Photo: BBC

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are back on the Buckingham Palace balcony!

The royal family completed King Charles and Queen Camilla's coronation day by gathering on the palace balcony and greeting the well-wishers in London. Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5, joined their grandfather on his big day along with their parents, Prince William and Kate Middleton.

While Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis waved to the crowds while standing in front of their parents, Prince George stood with the other Pages of Honor next to his grandfather.

The Prince and Princess of Wales' three children are already palace balcony pros. In June 2022, they made two appearances outside the iconic royal residence as part of Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee celebrations. In addition to appearing on the balcony as part of Trooping the Colour, the young royals also joined their family members after the Platinum Jubilee Pageant. Prince Louis grabbed the spotlight during the Trooping the Colour outing, alternating between covering his ears with his hands during the noisy flypast and waving at the crowd. At one point, he was seen chatting with Queen Elizabeth, who appeared amused by his adorable antics.

King Charles III and Queen Camilla on the balcony of Buckingham Palace The Coronation of King Charles III, London, UK - 06 May 2023
Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

All three of Prince William and Princess Kate's kids have appeared on the palace balcony for Trooping the Colour for several years. While Prince Louis made his debut in 2019, Prince George has been showing off his royal wave since 2015 while Princess Charlotte made her first balcony appearance in 2016.

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

King Charles III Coronation
BBC

During the coronation ceremony at Westminster Abbey earlier in the day, Prince George made history by becoming the youngest future king to play an official role at a crowning ceremony. George, who is second in line to the throne behind his father Prince William, served as a Page of Honor to his grandfather during the ceremony (although both King Charles and Queen Elizabeth were at their parents' coronations, they watched the service without participating).

"His parents are very excited and delighted that he is a page," a spokesperson for the Prince and Princess of Wales previously told PEOPLE. "It's something that his parents have thought long and hard about and are very much looking forward to — and I'm sure George is too."

Related Articles
King Charles III Coronation
Prince William and Kate Middleton Make Palace Balcony Debut as the Prince and Princess of Wales
King Charles III Coronation
Kate Middleton Curtsies to King Charles on Coronation Day as Sovereign Leaves Westminster Abbey
Princess Anne, Princess Royal rides on horseback behind the gold state coach carrying the newly crowned King and Queen Consort as they travel down The Mall during the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla
Princess Anne Is Only Royal on Horseback as She Takes on Special Role at King Charles' Coronation
Their Majesties King Charles III And Queen Camilla - Coronation Day
King Charles and Queen Camilla Ride in Historic Coach Back to Buckingham Palace After Coronation
King Charles III Coronation
Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis Ride in Coronation Procession Following Crowning
Their Majesties King Charles III And Queen Camilla - Coronation Day
Prince Louis Leaves the Coronation for a Bit — But Returns in Time for the Carriage Procession!
An anointing screen is erected for King Charles III during his coronation ceremony in Westminster Abbey
King Charles Is Anointed Behind Screen in Only Moment You Won't See of Coronation
Laura Lopes, Queen Camilla's daughter arrives at Westminster Abbey in central London
Queen Camilla's Children and Grandchildren Arrive at Coronation for Her Historic Crowning
Britain's Camilla walks wearing a modified version of Queen Mary's Crown during the Coronation Ceremony inside Westminster Abbey in central London, on May 6, 2023
King Charles and Queen Camilla Are Crowned! See the Exact Moment from Their Coronation
Their Majesties King Charles III And Queen Camilla - Coronation Day
Kate Middleton's Parents, Michael and Carole, and Siblings Pippa and James Attend King Charles' Coronation
King Charles III Coronation
Prince William Kneels Before His Father King Charles in Emotional Coronation Moment
King Charles III Coronation
Queen Camilla's Grandsons Play Special Role in Her Coronation Alongside King Charles
Princess Charlotte of Wales and Britain's Prince Louis of Wales arrive at Westminster Abbey
Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis' Cutest Coronation Moments
Prince Andrew, Duke of York and Princess Eugenie of York travelling in a state car during the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla
Prince Andrew Attends Brother King Charles' Coronation Despite Leaving Public Royal Duties
The Coronation of King Charles III, London, UK - 06 May 2023
Prince George Plays a Special Role in Grandfather King Charles' Coronation
Catherine, Princess of Wales arrives at Westminster Abbey
All About Kate Middleton's Coronation Outfit — Including Her Surprising Headpiece