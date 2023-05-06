Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis Return to Buckingham Palace Balcony!

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are back on the Buckingham Palace balcony!

The royal family completed King Charles and Queen Camilla's coronation day by gathering on the palace balcony and greeting the well-wishers in London. Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5, joined their grandfather on his big day along with their parents, Prince William and Kate Middleton.

While Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis waved to the crowds while standing in front of their parents, Prince George stood with the other Pages of Honor next to his grandfather.

The Prince and Princess of Wales' three children are already palace balcony pros. In June 2022, they made two appearances outside the iconic royal residence as part of Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee celebrations. In addition to appearing on the balcony as part of Trooping the Colour, the young royals also joined their family members after the Platinum Jubilee Pageant. Prince Louis grabbed the spotlight during the Trooping the Colour outing, alternating between covering his ears with his hands during the noisy flypast and waving at the crowd. At one point, he was seen chatting with Queen Elizabeth, who appeared amused by his adorable antics.

Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

All three of Prince William and Princess Kate's kids have appeared on the palace balcony for Trooping the Colour for several years. While Prince Louis made his debut in 2019, Prince George has been showing off his royal wave since 2015 while Princess Charlotte made her first balcony appearance in 2016.

BBC

During the coronation ceremony at Westminster Abbey earlier in the day, Prince George made history by becoming the youngest future king to play an official role at a crowning ceremony. George, who is second in line to the throne behind his father Prince William, served as a Page of Honor to his grandfather during the ceremony (although both King Charles and Queen Elizabeth were at their parents' coronations, they watched the service without participating).

"His parents are very excited and delighted that he is a page," a spokesperson for the Prince and Princess of Wales previously told PEOPLE. "It's something that his parents have thought long and hard about and are very much looking forward to — and I'm sure George is too."