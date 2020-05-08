Kate Middleton Shares Prince George and Princess Charlotte's Special Project to Celebrate VE Day

Prince William and Kate Middleton video chatted with veterans to celebrate the 75th anniversary of VE Day

Prince George and Princess Charlotte are working on a special school project.

Kate Middleton and Prince William spoke with veterans from Mais House over video chat to mark Victory in Europe Day, where the royal mom shared that her eldest children were also celebrating the end of World War II on its 75th anniversary.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"The school has sent all the children a challenge, and they're currently learning the lyrics to the song 'We'll Meet Again,' " Kate told Mais House residents. "It's been really lovely having that playing every day."

"We'll Meet Again" is a 1939 song made famous by singer Vera Lynn which became a poignant song of the war era, resonating with soldiers and their families being separated from each other. The Queen recently referenced it in her historic speech addressing the coronavirus crisis.

RELATED: Prince George Gets 'Very Upset' About Princess Charlotte's Homeschool Projects for Cutest Reason

While speaking with James Pyett, who witnessed bombings in London during The Blitz when he was around just 17, Kate added that Prince George has been learning about World War II at school.

"He would be really honored to come and speak to you, so maybe another time George can have a quick chat with you to hear all your stories as well," Kate said.

Image zoom Prince George and Princess Charlotte Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Kate, 38, and Prince William, 37, virtually attended a party at Mais House, being greeted by waving flags and cheers. They were introduced to Charles Ward, who is the oldest resident at 101.

"Charles, I hear you're one of the fittest 101 year olds in the country," Prince William said, to which the veteran who worked in special operations — and once sent a message to Prime Minister Winston Churchill — responded with a laugh.

Fellow veteran Jean Hull revealed his secret: "He doesn't use the lift. He walks up and down the stairs all the time."

Image zoom Charles Ward and Jean Hull; Kate Middleton and Prince William BBC/Kensington Palace

Kate asked about their memories of V-Day, with Hull explaining that she remembered the "street party" despite being very young. Meanwhile, Ward was in Greece and recalled, "I had to go around early in the morning with rum for all the men."

"I bet you were the hero at the time there, Charles, delivering rum to everybody," William responded.

RELATED: Kate Middleton and Prince William Join George, Charlotte and Louis in Applauding Frontline Workers

Image zoom Charles Ward, Susan Barnes and Jean Hull BBC/Kensington Palace

They also spoke about how the veterans were coping with the coronavirus pandemic, with Hull sharing that she FaceTimes with her daughter in Canada — and that her daughter wanted to say hi to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge!

"Well say, 'Hi,' back as well," Kate said with a smile.

As Kate and William said their goodbyes to meet other residents, Jean held up a glass of champagne. "Enjoy your champagne!" Kate said.

Image zoom James Pyett and Thelma Hobden; Kate Middleton and Prince William BBC/Kensington Palace

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Pyett and Thelma Hobden said they were managing the COVID-19 crisis "very well," giving credit to the staff at Mais House. The room broke into a round of applause, with Kate and William also joining in on the clapping.

Pyett also joked when COVID-19 is defeated, they'll celebrate "VC Day."

Despite isolating due to the coronavirus, the royal family celebrated VE Day. In Scotland, Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall led the nation in two minutes of silence. Charles also laid a wreath while his wife placed flowers at the memorial in remembrance of those who died in World War II.

Camilla also included a handwritten note that read: "In memory of my darling father and all the officers and men of the XII Lancers, who fought so bravely to give us peace." Her father, Bruce Shand, served in France as part of the British Expeditionary Force during the war.

In addition, Queen Elizabeth is set to appear in a special broadcast.