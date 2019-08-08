See the Best Photos of Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Kate Middleton and Prince William at Sea!

Eight boats took part in the race, each representing a charity being supported by the royals. This year, Kate’s four charities that were represented are Action on Addiction, Place2Be, the Anna Freud National Centre for Children and Families, and The Royal Foundation. Child Bereavement UK, Centrepoint, the London Air Ambulance Charity 30th Anniversary Campaign, and Tusk, four causes for which William is a patron, also competed. Tusk Trust, with Bear Grylls at the helm, won the first race, with Prince William coming in third and Kate placing seventh.