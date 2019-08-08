See the Best Photos of Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Kate Middleton and Prince William at Sea!

By Stephanie Petit
August 08, 2019 11:58 AM

1 of 21

Trevor Adams/Matrix/MediaPunch

Kate Middleton and Prince William get sporty again! The couple faced off in a charity sailing race on Thursday. 

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.
Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 21

SplashNews.com

Prince George, who recently celebrated his 6th birthday, was all smiles for the adventure on the water. 

3 of 21

Karwai Tang/WireImage

Princess Charlotte took to the sea alongside her big brother.

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 21

Karwai Tang/WireImage

While their parents took part in the race, George and Charlotte were looked after by their grandparents, Mike and Carole Middleton.

Advertisement

5 of 21

Chris Jackson/Getty

Grandpa Mike and George share a sweet moment on deck.

6 of 21

Trevor Adams/Matrix/MediaPunch

Kate arrived wearing a striped multi-color shirt with nautical-inspired slacks casually paired with white sneakers, while William stuck to his go-to look of a suit jacket over a button-up shirt sans tie. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 21

SplashNews.com

Cheering them on were their two eldest children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte. Prince Louis, 1, is likely with the family’s trust nanny, Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo.

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 21

Karwai Tang/WireImage

The little royal was seen sporting a brand new look — a captain’s hat…

Advertisement

9 of 21

Chris Jackson/Getty

…along with a smile minus his two front teeth!

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 21

SplashNews.com

Charlotte, 4, was dressed appropriately for the nautical occasion, rocking blue and white stripes. (Her sleeveless dress is by Ralph Lauren Kids.)

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 21

Chris Jackson/Getty

While Kate and William were busy competing, they remained under the watchful eye of their grandparents.

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 21

SplashNews.com

Prince George took in the sights.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 21

Kensington Royal/Twitter

Kate and William changed into matching outfits for the race — a white polo shirt with blue shorts. The royal mom also tied her hair into a ponytail topped with a baseball cap, preventing her hair from providing a distraction during the competition.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 21

The event also marked the couple’s first public appearance since returning from their family vacation in Mustique, where they spent Prince George‘s 6th birthday. They were both sporting tans from their tropical getaway.

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 21

Chris Jackson/Getty

The King’s Cup Regatta was originally scheduled for Friday, but due to forecasted bad weather in Cowes on the Isle of Wight, the race was moved up a day.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

16 of 21

PETER NICHOLLS/AFP/Getty

Kate and William each acted as skippers of competing vessels — state-of-the-art Fast-40 boats — for the chance to win the King’s Cup, a historic trophy first presented by King George V at Cowes’ Royal Yacht Squadron in 1920.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

17 of 21

Peter Nicholls/PA Wire via AP

Eight boats took part in the race, each representing a charity being supported by the royals. This year, Kate’s four charities that were represented are Action on Addiction, Place2Be, the Anna Freud National Centre for Children and Families, and The Royal Foundation. Child Bereavement UK, Centrepoint, the London Air Ambulance Charity 30th Anniversary Campaign, and Tusk, four causes for which William is a patron, also competed. Tusk Trust, with Bear Grylls at the helm, won the first race, with Prince William coming in third and Kate placing seventh.

Advertisement
Advertisement

18 of 21

Chris Jackson/Getty

Members of the public were invited to watch the race from grandstands on the shore and enjoy family-friendly activities along the seafront.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

19 of 21

PA Images/Sipa

The sporty couple are longtime advocates for being active, highlighting how sports, nature and being outdoors can improve physical and mental well-being.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

20 of 21

Chris Jackson/Getty

And they’re not opposed to some friendly competition. While visiting Northern Ireland in March, Kate and William faced off against each other in a canoe race, where William’s boat clinched the victory. Despite falling short, the royal mom flashed a big smile while wearing her helmet and holding her paddle.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

Popular in Royals

All Topics in Royals

Advertisement
EDIT POST

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.