Prince George and Princess Charlotte Join Royals for Annual Christmas Day Church Outing

Prince George and Princess Charlotte made their Christmas debut with the royals in 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic caused them to celebrate the holiday separately for two years

By
Stephanie Petit
Stephanie Petit
Stephanie Petit

Stephanie Petit is a Royals Writer/Reporter at PEOPLE. She has been with the brand since 2016 after graduating from The College of New Jersey and holding previous positions at Seventeen, CBS Radio and more. Follow the proud dog mom on Twitter at @stephpetit_ for the latest on Queen Elizabeth's corgis.

Published on December 25, 2022 07:14 AM
princess charlotte prince george christmas 2022
Princess Charlotte and Prince George. Photo: DANIEL LEAL/AFP via Getty Images

Prince George and Princess Charlotte are royal Christmas pros!

Prince William and Kate Middleton stepped out on Sunday for the royal family's annual church outing on Christmas Day. They brought along their three children — Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4.

While it was Prince Louis' first time joining the royals for the traditional event, Prince George and Princess Charlotte made their Christmas debut in Sandringham back in 2019. However, COVID-19 pandemic precautions forced the royals to celebrate the holiday without the normal festivities in 2020 and 2021.

A woman who gave Charlotte a doll in 2019 at the Christmas outing told Sky News: "She came over with her mom, she liked the doll. Her manners are outstanding — but she's cheeky, she wasn't at all scared." The woman added that Prince George's manners were also "perfect."

wales family royal christmas 2022
Princess Charlotte, Kate Middleton, Prince George and Prince William. Samir Hussein/WireImage

The two eldest Wales kids are now old enough to join the family at many events, including a memorial service for their great-grandfather Prince Philip in March and the funeral for their great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth in September.

Since their last Christmas outing, they've also stepped out for Easter with the royals and even joined their parents on a visit to Wales as part of Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee celebrations in June.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/kate-middleton/" data-inlink="true">kate middleton</a> kids royal christmas 2022
Prince George, Prince Louis, Kate Middleton and Princess Charlotte. Samir Hussein/WireImage

Earlier this month, Prince George and Princess Charlotte attended their mother's second annual Christmas carol concert at Westminster Abbey, a broadcast of which aired on Christmas Eve.

Members of the royal family came out to support the Princess of Wales' event, where the Abbey Choir sang traditional carols alongside performances by guests including Craig David and Les Miserables star Samantha Barks as well as a special duet from opera singer Alfie Boe and Spice Girl Melanie C. Readings were delivered by Prince William, Kristin Scott Thomas and Paddington star Hugh Bonneville.

The Prince and Princess of Wales' three children also likely participated in holiday festivities at their new school, Lambrook, where they started in September.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/princess-charlotte/" data-inlink="true">princess charlotte</a> <a href="https://people.com/tag/kate-middleton/" data-inlink="true">kate middleton</a> royal christmas 2022
Princess Charlotte and Kate Middleton. DANIEL LEAL/AFP via Getty Images

According to the school's website, "Christmas festivities and opportunities make it even more special for our pupils, with every single child performing in a Christmas event, including Christingles, Nativities, Pre Prep House singing competitions and of course, our end of term Carol Service."

After the church service and a walkabout with members of the public, the royal family will head back to Sandringham House, where they'll have a traditional turkey holiday feast. The royals will gather around the television at 3 p.m. local time to watch King Charles III give his first Christmas speech as monarch.

royals christmas 2022 king charles camilla
British royal family at Christmas 2022. DANIEL LEAL/AFP via Getty Images

Last year, Prince William gave some more insight into his Christmas favorites and holiday traditions while appearing on a radio show.

"For me, generally, bringing the family together at Christmastime is always lovely because we're quite spread out doing our things a lot of time throughout the year. We get very few moments to actually come together," the Prince of Wales said. "When I see my children meet up with my cousin's children, and they all have a wonderful time playing together, it's very special. I look forward to that a lot."

