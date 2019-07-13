Prince George & Princess Charlotte 'Had Fun' at Local Festival While Kate Middleton Was at Wimbledon

Image zoom Samir Hussein/WireImage

While mom Kate Middleton was busy with royal duties at Wimbledon, her kids Prince George and Princess Charlotte were stealing the show at a local summer festival in Berkshire with their grandparents.

Enjoying all the traditional stalls and games at Englefield Summer Fete, 5-year-old George and his 4-year-old sister Charlotte had a blast with Kate’s parents, Carole and Michael Middleton.

“They were having such fun going from stall to stall, playing on all the games,” an onlooker tells PEOPLE, adding: “George did pretty well at the ‘crockery smash’ stall. He looked very pleased with himself.”

RELATED: Every Photo You Need to See of Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton and Their Kids on Their Family Day Out!

The festival, which took place on the Englefield Estate a short distance from the Middletons’ family home in Bucklebury, is a public event held every summer. With inflatable slides, tractor rides, a barbecue and live music, the various stalls offer traditional English festival games such as “hook a duck“ and bingo.

The royal siblings enjoyed several turns on the inflatable bouncy slides, exploring the small gathering as they held hands with Kate’s parents.

“They were so cute, and Charlotte particularly was very friendly, politely saying hello to other children. George was running around, exactly like all the other children,“ says the onlooker.

RELATED: Royal Trio! Pippa Middleton Joins Kate & Meghan Markle at Wimbledon for First Outing Together

Image zoom James Marsh/BPI/Shutterstock

The Englefield Estate is a place that holds special memories for the Middleton family.

Back in 2017, Pippa Middleton married James Matthews at St. Mark’s Church in the village, and the couple hosted their friends and family (including bridesmaid Charlotte and pageboy George) for a reception at Englefield House, a 16th-century manor on the estate.

Can’t get enough of PEOPLE’s Royals coverage? Sign up for our newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Meanwhile, at Wimbledon, Kate was enjoying an afternoon of tennis, taking in the ladies’ singles final match with both Meghan Markle and her sister Pippa, marking the first time the trio have been seen publicly together.

Meghan’s close friend Serena Williams took on Romania’s Simona Halep, but lost 6-2, 6-2, as Halep won her first-ever Wimbledon title.