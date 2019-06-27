Image zoom Prince George and Princess Charlotte on their first royal tours Mark Nolan/Getty; Samir Hussein/WireImage

Archie is gearing up for his first-ever royal tour!

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are heading to Africa this fall, this time as a family of three. “This will be their first official tour as a family!” they wrote while confirming the royal tour on their @SussexRoyal Instagram page, referencing that their son, who was born on May 6, will also tag along.

The family of three will visit the country of South Africa, with Harry will also be making stops in Malawi and Angola. He’ll also do a “short working visit in Botswana on route to the other countries,” according to the Instagram post.

“The Duke and Duchess are really looking forward to meeting so many of you on the ground and continuing to raise awareness of the high impact work local communities are doing across the commonwealth and beyond,” the couple wrote.

Archie will be following a royal family tradition. His cousins Prince George and Princess Charlotte also accompanied their parents on tour when they were babies (although Archie will make his at a younger age!).

Kate Middleton and Prince William‘s oldest child made his royal tour debut when he was 9 months old when the family spent three weeks in New Zealand and Australia in April 2014. Although George made only a handful of appearances with his parents, he stole the show with every outing.

Image zoom Kate Middleton and Prince George in Australia Samir Hussein/WireImage

Image zoom Kate Middleton and Prince George in Australia Samir Hussein/WireImage

Prince George memorably joined Kate and William at Sydney’s Taronga Zoo, when he came face-to-face with a bilby, a rat-like marsupial which is also Australia’s version of the Easter bunny, which was named after him.

The royal parents took turns holding George in their arms and supporting him standing up on the ground, restraining him as he tried to climb into the enclosure to get at the bilby.

“He’s trying to grab his ear,” said Kate, who was wearing a yellow dress perfect for spring.

“If he gets it he’ll never let go,” said William, who kissed the top of his son’s head.

Image zoom Prince William, Prince George and Kate Middleton in Australia Tim Rooke/REX/Shutterstock

Princess Charlotte was a little older than her brother, 16 months old, when she headed to Canada with her family on a royal tour — their first as a family of four!

Image zoom Prince William, Prince George, Kate Middleton and Princess Charlotte CHRIS JACKSON/GETTY

The Cambridges brought their children to a party for military families during their visit, where Charlotte had a blast with all the activities. She was excited to check out a pastel-colored balloon arch, then received a blue and pink flower made from balloons.

The little princess, now 4, also had some fun with the animals at the party, cuddling with a bunny and petting a dog named Moose.

Image zoom Princess Charlotte, Kate Middleton, Prince George and Prince William in Canada Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Image zoom Princess Charlotte

Prince Louis, who celebrated his first birthday in April, has yet to make his royal tour debut, but he recently marked another milestone: his first-ever Trooping the Colour!

Little Louis showed he’s already following in his siblings’ footsteps, giving the crowds a peek at his perfect royal wave. William and Kate couldn’t help but crack up at their little one’s adorable antics!

Image zoom Prince Louis, Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince George and Princess Charlotte at Trooping the Colour DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP/Getty Images

Image zoom Kate Middleton and Prince Louis Samir Hussein/WireImage

Africa holds a special place in Prince Harry‘s heart, and he has visited the continent on many occasions beginning as a young boy. His Sentebale charity was founded in 2006 with Prince Seeiso of Lesotho to support young people affected by HIV and AIDS in Lesotho, Botswana and Malawi, and Harry has taken part in animal conservation work.

In addition, Meghan and Prince Harry have traveled to Africa together several times. They visited Botswana early in their relationship in the summer of 2016 and again to celebrate Meghan’s 36th birthday in 2017.

Image zoom Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in Botswana The Duke and Duchess of Sussex/Instagram

“I managed to persuade her to come and join me in Botswana. We camped out with each other under the stars. She came and joined me for five days out there, which was absolutely fantastic,” Harry said after their engagement. “So then we were really by ourselves, which was crucial to me to make sure that we had a chance to know each other.”

They shared a never-before-seen photo of their 2017 trip on their new Instagram account, which showed them assisting with conversation efforts with elephants.