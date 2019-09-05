The Youngest Royals
23 featured stories since

Prince George Reports for Big Brother Duty to Accompany Princess Charlotte on First Day of School

Prince George already has two years at Thomas's Battersea, the $23,000-per-year private school some three miles from the family’s Kensington Palace home

By Stephanie Petit
September 05, 2019 06:05 AM
Princess Charlotte and Prince George
Aaron Chown - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Princess Charlotte has a big advantage of her first day of school: her big brother, Prince George, is there to show her the royal ropes!

The 6-year-old future King already has two years at Thomas’s Battersea, the $23,000-per-year private school some three miles from the family’s Kensington Palace home, under his belt — and George was there on Thursday to accompanying his little sister, 4, as she nervously made the transition from nursery school.

And it was a good thing George was on-hand as the typically “outgoing” princess was noticeably shy on her first day of school. Charlotte clutched mom Kate Middleton‘s hand on their walk to the school’s entrance.

The scene was very similar to George’s first day two years ago, when he nervously held dad Prince William’s hand and made his own shy walk to class. This year, George confidently strode into school with his sister by his side.

Princess Charlotte and Prince George
AARON CHOWN/AFP/Getty Images
Story Continues Below
Skip
The Youngest Royals
Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's Son Archie Harrison Made Debut in Royal-Approved British Blanket Brand
5/8/2019
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Son Archie Could End up with a Title When Charles Becomes King
5/9/2019
Here's When Royal Fans Can Expect to See New Mom Meghan Markle Again
5/14/2019
PEOPLE Welcomes New Royal Baby Archie with Special Edition
5/16/2019
Baby Archie's Birthplace Finally Revealed — Here's Where Meghan Markle Gave Birth!
5/16/2019
Mike Tindall Learned About Archie's Birth on WhatsApp — Inside the Royal Family's Group Chat!
5/17/2019
Will Prince Louis Make His Buckingham Palace Balcony Debut at Trooping the Colour This Year?
5/27/2019
Royal Milestone! Prince Louis to Make His Buckingham Palace Balcony Debut at Trooping the Colour
6/3/2019
Who Was the Boy with His Arm in a Sling Next to Prince George at Trooping the Colour?
6/7/2019
See Prince George and Princess Charlotte's First Royal Tours — Ahead of Archie's Africa Tour!
6/27/2019
Archie's Christening Date Revealed! Here's When We'll See Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Son
6/30/2019
Royal Hand-Me-Down! Archie Will Wear Same Christening Robe as Cousins George, Charlotte and Louis
7/5/2019
How Archie's Royal Christening Differs from Cousins George, Charlotte and Louis' Ceremonies
7/6/2019
Archie Mania! Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Son Has Inspired the Most Popular Baby Name of 2019
7/8/2019
Prince Louis Just Had a Meme-Worthy Moment in Kate's Sunglasses While Greeting Meghan and Archie
7/10/2019
See Prince George and Princess Charlotte Let Loose on the Polo Field During Family Playdate
7/10/2019
Prince George and Princess Charlotte's Carside Snack Break During Polo Match 'Showed Real Life'
7/11/2019
Prince George Flashes His Missing Tooth in Super Casual New Birthday Portraits: See All 3!
7/21/2019
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Son Archie Is a 'Happy Baby' with 'Tufts of Reddish Hair'
8/14/2019
Royal Name Game! Find Out Which Royal Family Member Is Inspiring the Most Baby Names
8/29/2019
Queen Elizabeth, in Regal Purple, Joins Only Daughter Princess Anne for Church in Scotland
9/2/2019
Will Princess Charlotte Use Her Royal Title at School? Here's What She'll Be Called by Teachers
9/3/2019
Prince George Reports for Big Brother Duty to Accompany Princess Charlotte on First Day of School
9/5/2019

Dressed in his summer uniform — a blue button-down shirt, shorts and a navy sweater with the school’s logo in red — George looked quite confident heading into school for the first day of the new year, clearly excited to reunite with friends after the summer break. His demeanor showed quite a change from two years ago when he started school and first day jitters appeared to take over (although he did sport a big smile for a portrait with dad Prince William on the steps of Kensington Palace before heading off).

A source previously told PEOPLE that the future monarch is “very happy” at his school, where he is simply known as George Cambridge.

Aaron Chown - WPA Pool/Getty Images

In addition to core subjects like math, English, science and history, students are taught an era of enrichment classes, including French, computing, drama and ballet.

RELATED: Will Princess Charlotte Use Her Royal Title at School? Here’s What She’ll Be Called by Teachers

Although Prince Louis, 1, stayed home, proud parents Kate Middleton and Prince William were also on-hand for Charlotte’s big day. Although Kate was expected to join her son for his first day two years ago, she was forced to cancel her plans due to acute morning sickness she was suffering during her pregnancy with Prince LouisHyperemesis Gravidarum also afflicted Kate during her previous two pregnancies.

  • Can’t get enough of PEOPLE’s Royals coverage? Sign up for our newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

An insider previously told PEOPLE that Princess Charlotte “can’t wait to be with George at big school. She is so excited about it all.”

“They are close in age, and they spend so much time together,” adds the insider. “Playdates [with outsiders] can be tricky, so they learn to lean on each other.”

Advertisement

Popular in Royals

All Topics in Royals

EDIT POST

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.