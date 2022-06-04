The Cutest Photos of Prince George and Princess Charlotte's Surprise Walkabout in Wales
The Cambridge kids joined dad Prince William and mom Kate Middleton for a visit to Cardiff Castle on the third day of Platinum Jubilee celebrations
Prince George and Princess Charlotte are learning the royal ropes! George, 8, and Charlotte, 7, accompanied parents Prince William and Kate Middleton to Cardiff Castle in Wales Saturday in honor of the local Platinum Jubilee celebrations happening there.
As the siblings stepped up for the outing, little brother Prince Louis, 4, was likely deemed too young to attend!
Charlotte beamed beside her dad and brother as they spoke with locals lined up outside to meet the royal family.
The dad and lad let the same smile slip as they talked with those who came out to see them.
The brother and sister were all business as they took in the crowd queued up at the castle grounds.
The future king adorably seemed to be thinking about something serious as he quietly walked alongside Charlotte.
George and Charlotte chatted as they examined the bouquets of flowers they were handed by well-wishers.
Over here, kids! Like any doting dad watching over his children, Prince William gently guided the young royals where to step next.
Always in sync, Kate and her daughter walked hand in hand.