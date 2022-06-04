The Cutest Photos of Prince George and Princess Charlotte's Surprise Walkabout in Wales

The Cambridge kids joined dad Prince William and mom Kate Middleton for a visit to Cardiff Castle on the third day of Platinum Jubilee celebrations

By Janine Henni June 04, 2022 10:20 AM

Credit: Samir Hussein/WireImage

Prince George and Princess Charlotte are learning the royal ropes! George, 8, and Charlotte, 7, accompanied parents Prince William and Kate Middleton to Cardiff Castle in Wales Saturday in honor of the local Platinum Jubilee celebrations happening there.

As the siblings stepped up for the outing, little brother Prince Louis, 4, was likely deemed too young to attend!

Credit: Ben Birchall/PA Images via Getty Images

Charlotte beamed beside her dad and brother as they spoke with locals lined up outside to meet the royal family. 

Credit: Chris Jackson/Getty Images

The dad and lad let the same smile slip as they talked with those who came out to see them. 

Credit: Chris Jackson/Getty Images

The brother and sister were all business as they took in the crowd queued up at the castle grounds. 

Credit: Chris Jackson/Getty Images

The future king adorably seemed to be thinking about something serious as he quietly walked alongside Charlotte. 

Credit: Chris Jackson/Getty Images

George and Charlotte chatted as they examined the bouquets of flowers they were handed by well-wishers.

Credit: Samir Hussein/WireImage

Over here, kids! Like any doting dad watching over his children, Prince William gently guided the young royals where to step next.

Credit: Samir Hussein/WireImage

Always in sync, Kate and her daughter walked hand in hand.

By Janine Henni