Prince George and Princess Charlotte Accidentally Stole the Spotlight During the Palace Flypast!

Prince George and Prince Charlotte are proving once again that they are little scene stealers!

While their parents, Prince William and Kate Middleton, joined the Queen on the balcony of Buckingham Palace on Tuesday, the royal siblings were behind the scenes, enjoying the festivities with their own little party from the palace windows.

Members of the royal family, including Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, were on hand to mark the 100th birthday celebrations of the Royal Air Force with a special flypast.

Can’t get enough of PEOPLE’s Royals coverage? Sign up for our newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Princess Charlotte and Prince George WENN

The royal kids are flypast veterans, having witnessed the fun spectacle during recent Trooping the Colour events.

George and Charlotte (who displayed her signature tongue-waving move!) were under the watchful eye of their trusty nanny Maria Turrion Borrallo, who lives at Kensington Palace with the royal family, and Kate’s private secretary, Catherine Quinn.

The siblings have been having an eventful summer. On Monday, they attended the christening of their younger brother, Prince Louis (and celebrated with seven-year-old cake!).

PA Images/Sipa

They recently had a fun-filled polo playdate with mom Kate and a few of their cousins. And, of course, they were the breakout stars of Harry and Meghan’s royal wedding in May.

The celebrations will continue for George, who turns 5 on July 22.