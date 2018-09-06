This Is Why We Won't See Prince George and Princess Charlotte’s Back-to-School Photos This Year

It’s back to school for royal kids too, but Prince William and Kate Middleton aren’t showing off Prince George and Princess Charlotte’s first day photos.

Although George begins his second year at Thomas’s Battersea on Thursday, and Charlotte returned to Willcocks Nursery School on Wednesday, there weren’t any official snaps taken.

Insiders tell PEOPLE that there won’t be pictures of the royal children every year. The couple has always made a point of treating school as a private area, so that George and Charlotte can grow up in as pressure-free an atmosphere as possible.

Will and Kate released photos of George’s first day of school last year because it was a significant milestone: his first day at Thomas’s Battersea.

They also shared photos of George’s first day of preschool back in 2016 at the Westacre Montessori School in Norfolk. But they didn’t share photos from his second year of preschool.

Likewise, the royal parents shared photos of Charlotte’s very first day of preschool earlier this year, when she officially started at Willcocks Nursery School in January. But they didn’t share snaps for her first day back to school earlier this week.

The royal siblings will likely next be seen in an official capacity at Princess Eugenie’s wedding on October 12, when they could reprise their role as little bridal party members. George and Charlotte stole the show as a page boy and bridesmaid in both Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s recent nuptials and their aunt Pippa Middleton’s wedding last May.