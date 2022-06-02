Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis Make Their Carriage Debut at Trooping the Colour!
It's a royal first for Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis!
Kate Middleton and Prince William's children made their carriage ride debut on Thursday at Trooping the Colour, the annual public celebration of Queen Elizabeth's birthday.
The siblings rode together in the first carriage in the procession alongside their mom Kate and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall. William participated in the procession by riding on horseback, sporting his military uniform and a bearskin hat.
Kate opted for a white dress she's worn before by Alexander McQueen, her wedding dress designer, and a white and blue Philip Treacy hat, while her three children coordinated in blue. George, 8, looked all grown up in a suit, white collared shirt and blue tie. Charlotte, 7, wore a blue chiffon dress with sheer sleeves and a matching ribbon in her hair. And 4-year-old Louis looked adorable in a sailor-inspired white and blue ensemble that his dad William wore to Trooping when he was a young boy.
As the carriage proceeded down the Mall, George, Charlotte and Louis enthusiastically waved to the thousands of well-wishers lining the streets. The well-schooled siblings then bowed their heads when the national anthem played.
Following the procession, the children met up with their cousins and extended family, including Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, at the Major General's Office, which overlooks the parade grounds. The children were spotted taking turns peering out the window to see the spectacle below. At one point, Louis saluted the troops just as his grandfather Prince Charles took the official salute below him.
Prince William made his carriage debut in 1987, just weeks ahead of his fifth birthday. He wore a pale blue coat as he took in the festivities. He rode with his mom Princess Diana and great-grandmother the Queen Mother, sitting across from them before switching to a spot between the royal women (perhaps for a better front-facing view!).
Prince Harry was also 4 when he made his first Trooping the Colour carriage ride, joining his brother, mom and great-grandmother in an open-top carriage.
RELATED: Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee: Everything to Know About the Historic Royal Celebration
While it is the first time that George, 8, Charlotte, 7, and Louis, 4, have taken part in the carriage procession, the young royals are already Trooping the Colour pros, having all previously appeared on the Buckingham Palace balcony for the Royal Air Force flypast.
Prince George and Princess Charlotte have been showing off their royal waves for years, and Prince Louis made his first-ever balcony appearance back in 2019 (before Trooping the Colour was massively scaled down in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic). Louis had everyone — including his parents! — giggling as she enthusiastically waved at the crowd gathered outside the palace and pointed to the Royal Air Force jets overhead.
RELATED: Royal Family's Best Trooping the Colour Moments Over the Years — Including Prince Harry's Cheeky Face!
Prince George and Princess Charlotte are at the age where they can now join their family on special occasions. On Christmas in Dec. 2019, the siblings took part in the royal family's annual walk to church services in the English countryside for the first time.
In March, the two eldest Cambridge kids also joined their parents at a service of thanksgiving honoring their great-grandfather Prince Philip, who died in April 2021 at age 99.
