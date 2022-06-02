Kate Middleton and Prince William's children are checking off a royal first at Queen Elizabeth's birthday parade

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis Make Their Carriage Debut at Trooping the Colour!

Kate Middleton and Prince William's children made their carriage ride debut on Thursday at Trooping the Colour, the annual public celebration of Queen Elizabeth's birthday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The siblings rode together in the first carriage in the procession alongside their mom Kate and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall. William participated in the procession by riding on horseback, sporting his military uniform and a bearskin hat.

Kate opted for a white dress she's worn before by Alexander McQueen, her wedding dress designer, and a white and blue Philip Treacy hat, while her three children coordinated in blue. George, 8, looked all grown up in a suit, white collared shirt and blue tie. Charlotte, 7, wore a blue chiffon dress with sheer sleeves and a matching ribbon in her hair. And 4-year-old Louis looked adorable in a sailor-inspired white and blue ensemble that his dad William wore to Trooping when he was a young boy.

Prince George, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte in the carriage procession at Trooping the Colour during Queen Elizabeth II Platinum Jubilee Prince George, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte at Trooping the Colour on June 2. | Credit: Karwai Tang/WireImage

As the carriage proceeded down the Mall, George, Charlotte and Louis enthusiastically waved to the thousands of well-wishers lining the streets. The well-schooled siblings then bowed their heads when the national anthem played.

Prince George of Cambridge, Prince Louis of Cambridge and Princess Charlotte of Cambridge travel in a horse-drawn carriage during Trooping The Colour Prince George (far left), Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte at Trooping the Colour in their carriage debut on June 2. | Credit: Ian Vogler - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Following the procession, the children met up with their cousins and extended family, including Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, at the Major General's Office, which overlooks the parade grounds. The children were spotted taking turns peering out the window to see the spectacle below. At one point, Louis saluted the troops just as his grandfather Prince Charles took the official salute below him.

Prince William made his carriage debut in 1987, just weeks ahead of his fifth birthday. He wore a pale blue coat as he took in the festivities. He rode with his mom Princess Diana and great-grandmother the Queen Mother, sitting across from them before switching to a spot between the royal women (perhaps for a better front-facing view!).

Prince George of Cambridge, Prince Louis of Cambridge and Princess Charlotte of Cambridge Trooping The Colour Prince George, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte | Credit: Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

Prince Harry was also 4 when he made his first Trooping the Colour carriage ride, joining his brother, mom and great-grandmother in an open-top carriage.

Prince George of Cambridge, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge Trooping The Colour - The Queen's Birthday Parade Prince George, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall and Kate Middleton | Credit: Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

While it is the first time that George, 8, Charlotte, 7, and Louis, 4, have taken part in the carriage procession, the young royals are already Trooping the Colour pros, having all previously appeared on the Buckingham Palace balcony for the Royal Air Force flypast.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge (C), flanked by Britain's Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall (L), waves to the public as she arrives on a carriage to attend the Queen's Birthday Parade, the Trooping the Colour Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall and Kate Middleton | Credit: BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images

Prince George and Princess Charlotte have been showing off their royal waves for years, and Prince Louis made his first-ever balcony appearance back in 2019 (before Trooping the Colour was massively scaled down in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic). Louis had everyone — including his parents! — giggling as she enthusiastically waved at the crowd gathered outside the palace and pointed to the Royal Air Force jets overhead.

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Princess Anne, Princess Royal salute during the Trooping the Colour parade Prince William | Credit: Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Prince George and Princess Charlotte are at the age where they can now join their family on special occasions. On Christmas in Dec. 2019, the siblings took part in the royal family's annual walk to church services in the English countryside for the first time.