Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis Bake Jubilee Cupcakes with Mom Kate Middleton!

The royal siblings seemed especially excited about icing the vanilla cupcakes

The Cambridge kids are busy in the kitchen!

"Baking cakes for the local community in Cardiff to enjoy at a Platinum Jubilee street party taking place today! 🎉," the video montage of pictures began. "We hope you like them! 🧁"

In the images, taken in an airy home kitchen decorated with a Union Jack pendant banner, George, 8, Charlotte, 7, Louis, 4, were adorably off-duty in polo shirts and shorts as they prepped, poured and mixed. Charlotte dumped flour into a bowl as George looked on, while Louis expertly sifted all on his own.

Credit: Duke and Duchess of Cambridge/Instagram

For the best step of all, the three kids were intrigued as mom Kate, also relaxed in a pink gingham top and jeans, iced the vanilla cupcakes with sprinkles. Especially proud of the effort, Charlotte gasped with joy, while George laughed at her reaction. The clip closed with a photo of the mother and daughter smiling at one another.

The royal family baked the treats ahead of their visit to Cardiff in Wales on Saturday, where George and Charlotte joined their parents on a royal walkabout and met performers ahead of a special concert.

The royal family is gearing up for a final busy day of celebrating, starting with The Big Jubilee Lunch festivities. Across the U.K., public and private lunches are taking place to encourage communities to come together and break bread in celebration of the Queen's record-breaking 70-year reign.

"Whether it's sharing a cuppa with a neighbour on the doorstep or a bigger bash in the street, join millions of people across the UK to share friendship, food and fun with The Big Jubilee Lunch," the event's website states. "It's the party that's right up your street, and everyone's invited, so let's take to our streets, gardens and neighbourhoods to have fun and get to know one another a little better."

In a formal appearance, Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall will attend a Big Jubilee Lunch at The Oval in London.

Later, the long weekend will wrap with the Platinum Jubilee Pageant, a procession through the streets of London that will showcase iconic moments from the Queen's reign as well as highlight how society has changed over the past 70 years.

Around 10,000 people are involved in the pageant, including 2,750 military personnel, more than 6,000 volunteers, performers, key workers and 2,500 members of the general public.