Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis Applaud Healthcare Workers in Surprise Video

An adorable round of applause from Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis!

Kate Middleton and Prince William‘s three children made an appearance on the couple’s social media pages on Thursday, enthusiastically clapping for all those helping patients affected by coronavirus as they joined in on a viral hashtag initiative amid the pandemic.

“To all the doctors, nurses, carers, GPs, pharmacists, volunteers and other NHS staff working tirelessly to help those affected by #COVID19: thank you,” the video was captioned, along with the hashtags ##ClapForOurCarers, #ClapForCarers, #ThankYouNHS and #ClapForNHS.

Prince Louis, who turns 2 next month, stands between his older siblings — and sweetly glances up at them both as they all clap in unison. George, 6, and Charlotte, 4, smile throughout the clip, with the little princess letting out a giggle towards the end.

The siblings even color coordinated for the surprise post, all dressed in shades of blue.

Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis and Prince George

Kate Middleton, Prince William and their three children are believed to be staying at their Sandringham country estate, Anmer Hall, which is about 110 miles north of London in Norfolk. The family of five is based at Kensington Palace in London, but they often escape to their second home — a gift from the monarch for the couple’s 2011 wedding — during breaks from school. Given that Prince George and Princess Charlotte‘s school closed in favor of online learning due to the pandemic, the children can do their home schooling from the country.

Prince Louis, Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince George and Princess Charlotte

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry also contributed to the #ClapForOurCarers movement, adding a post to their Instagram stories that reads, “Thank you for all that you continue to do! Applauding you from across the pond,” along with a number of clapping hands emojis.

Image zoom Sussex Royals/Instagram

The royal family posted a video of applause from Windsor Castle, where the Queen and Prince Philip are currently staying.

Prince Charles, who tested positive for coronavirus and is recovering at his Birkhall home in Scotland, shared a supportive video alongside Camilla, who is self-isolating in a different part of their Balmoral estate home.

Image zoom Clarence House/Instagram

The Queen’s youngest son, Prince Edward, and his family paid tribute on social media with a video thanking healthcare workers on the frontline.

Prince William, 37, and Kate, 38, visited an emergency call center amid coronavirus pandemic

Prince William also shared a personal video message amid the coronavirus crisis last week, saying: “Whenever and wherever adversity strikes, the people of the U.K. have a unique ability to pull together. The way that local communities support those affected shows the very best of our values and human nature.”

On Thursday, it was announced that William’s father Prince Charles, 71, tested positive for the coronavirus, but is in “good health.”

Sources close to him say Charles has not been in the hospital and that doctors are advising that his diagnosis is unlikely to escalate into a more serious case. A spokesman says that the royal is “in good spirits.”

Prince Charles has spoken to his sons Prince William and Prince Harry to share the news of his positive coronavirus diagnosis, the palace confirms.

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments and visit our coronavirus hub.