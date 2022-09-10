Prince George, Prince Charlotte and Prince Louis Have New Names Under King Charles III

Now that Prince William and Kate Middleton have been named Prince and Princess of Wales, their children's names have also changed

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 10, 2022 08:51 AM
Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, accompanied by their parents the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, arrive for a settling in afternoon at Lambrook School, near Ascot in Berkshire
Prince George, Kate Middleton, Prince Louis, Prince William and Princess Charlotte. Photo: PA

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis have new surnames.

On Friday, King Charles III addressed the United Kingdom for the first time since Queen Elizabeth II died at the age of 96. Among the changes announced, Charles, 73, shared that Prince William, 40, and Kate Middleton, 40, have inherited the titles of Prince and Princess of Wales.

Their three children — who are now the second, third, and fourth in line to the throne — go from being Princes and Princess of Cambridge to being Princes and Princess of Wales. Therefore, they are now Prince George of Wales, Princess Charlotte of Wales and Prince Louis of Wales.

The children were previously known as George Cambridge, Charlotte Cambridge and Louis Cambridge at school. Now they will be known to their friends and teachers as George Wales, Charlotte Wales and Louis Wales.

The change comes as all three siblings started at their new school, Lambrook, this week following their family move out of London over the summer. The family of five now lives in Adelaide Cottage in Windsor.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-george/" data-inlink="true">Prince George</a>, <a href="https://people.com/tag/princess-charlotte/" data-inlink="true">Princess Charlotte</a> and <a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-louis/" data-inlink="true">Prince Louis</a>, accompanied by their parents the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, arrive for a settling in afternoon at Lambrook School, near Ascot in Berkshire
Prince George, Kate Middleton, Prince Louis, Prince William and Princess Charlotte. PA

"Today, I am proud to create him Prince of Wales, Tywysog Cymru, the country whose title I have been so greatly privileged to bear during so much of my life and duty," Charles said during his address. "With Catherine beside him, our new Prince and Princess of Wales will, I know, continue to inspire and lead our national conversations, helping to bring the marginal to the centre ground where vital help can be given."

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - JUNE 05: (EMBARGOED FOR PUBLICATION IN UK NEWSPAPERS UNTIL 24 HOURS AFTER CREATE DATE AND TIME) <a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-george/" data-inlink="true">Prince George</a> of Cambridge, <a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-william/" data-inlink="true">Prince William</a>, Duke of Cambridge, <a href="https://people.com/tag/princess-charlotte/" data-inlink="true">Princess Charlotte</a> of Cambridge, <a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-louis/" data-inlink="true">Prince Louis</a> of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge stand on the balcony of Buckingham Palace following the Platinum Pageant on June 5, 2022 in London, England. The Platinum Jubilee of Elizabeth II is being celebrated from June 2 to June 5, 2022, in the UK and Commonwealth to mark the 70th anniversary of the accession of <a href="https://people.com/tag/queen-elizabeth/" data-inlink="true">Queen Elizabeth</a> II on 6 February 1952. (Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)
Prince William and Kate Middleton with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty

As William and Kate take on their new titles, a royal source told PEOPLE the couple is focused on "deepening the trust and respect of the people of Wales over time."

"The Prince and Princess of Wales will approach their roles in the modest and humble way they've approached their work previously," the source added.

As Kate Middleton takes on the title of Princess of Wales, which William's mother, the late Princess Diana, once held, a royal source told PEOPLE: "The new Princess of Wales appreciates the history associated with this role but will understandably want to look to the future as she creates her own path."

<a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-george/" data-inlink="true">Prince George</a> of Cambridge, <a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-louis/" data-inlink="true">Prince Louis</a> of Cambridge and <a href="https://people.com/tag/princess-charlotte/" data-inlink="true">Princess Charlotte</a>
Prince George, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte. Samir Hussein/WireImage

In accordance with the royal line of succession, Charles takes the throne, to be followed by William, who will now be followed by George, 9. Next comes 7-year-old Charlotte, followed by youngest sibling Louis, 4. Prince Harry becomes fifth in line to the throne.

Charlotte's spot in the royal line is due to a 2013 succession law that allows the crown to pass on in order of birth regardless of gender. (Up until then, succession rules stated that the crown would pass to the eldest male heir and only to a female heir when there were no other male heirs available.)

"That might seem like a minor thing, but it is a big victory for equality," Williams previously said of the amendment. "It says to people, which [the Queen] proved more than anyone, that a monarch is a job and a woman can do it just as well as a man."

