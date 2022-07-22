How Prince George, Who Is Celebrating His 9th Birthday, Has Already Been Preparing for Royal Life
Prince George might be young, but as a future King, he's already learning the royal ropes from his family members
Learning the Royal Ropes
When Queen Elizabeth appeared on the Buckingham Palace balcony at the end of her Platinum Jubilee weekend, she was joined by heirs Prince Charles, Prince William and Prince George with their immediate families. It represented the future of the monarchy — and Prince George is already learning about his role within it.
Touring the World
Like Princess Diana and Prince Charles did with a young Prince William, Kate Middleton and Prince William brought their son Prince George on his first-ever royal tour when he was just 9 months old.
Prince George has accompanied his parents on other royal tours, including Canada, Germany and Poland.
Meeting World Leaders
Prince George met Barack Obama when the U.S. president visited Kensington Palace in 2016, previewing many meetings the world leaders to come in his lifetime. However, this might be the last one that takes place in pajamas and a bathrobe!
Visiting Wales
Prince George joined his parents and sister Princess Charlotte during a visit to Wales in June 2022 as part of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations. The official visit was of significance to both Prince William and Prince George, who are both set to inherit the title of Prince of Wales (currently Prince Charles) as heirs to the throne someday.
Finding Causes He Cares About
Charlie Mayhew — chief executive of the charity Tusk, which works to protect endangered species in Africa — revealed that Prince George held a cake sale during COVID-19 lockdown to raise money for the organization.
Prince George very sweetly did a little cake sale to raise money for Tusk during lockdown and wrote a very sweet card about it, clearly demonstrating his concern for Africa's wildlife," Mayhew said.
Prince William has been a royal patron for Tusk since 2005 as part of his ongoing work to protect the environment.
Participating in Trooping the Colour
Prince George has been appearing on the palace balcony during the annual public celebration of Queen Elizabeth's birthday for years, but in 2022 he participated in the carriage procession for the first time alongside his siblings. It's very possible that Prince George will appear on horseback for the parade in the not-so-distant future!
Making His First Public Speaking Appearance
Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis made their first public speaking appearance in October 2020, asking their very own animal-themed questions to naturalist Sir David Attenborough in a video shared on social media.
Mastering the Red Carpet
As a member of the royal family, there are going to be a few red carpets to walk — and Prince George already rocked one when he joined his family at a Christmas pantomime performance in 2020.
Attending Family Events
In recent years, Prince George (and Princess Charlotte!) have been deemed old enough to join the royals at some of their biggest events, from the annual walk to church on Christmas morning to Easter mass. In March 2022, Prince George also attended a memorial service honoring his great-grandfather, Prince Philip.
Continuing His Education
Kate and Prince William met while they were students at the University of St. Andrews, and Prince George is already studying a wide range of subjects that will be helpful to know in his royal life. At St. Thomas's Battersea, where he's been attending since 2017, his curriculum included core subjects such as math, English, science, history and geography. He was also taught by specialist teachers in the subjects of French, religious studies, computing, art/design, technology, music, drama, P.E. — and even ballet!
Rocking a Suit and Tie Like a Pro
Prince William and other royal men practically live in suits, and after graduating from his adorable shorts and knee socks combo, Prince George has already proven to wear a blazer and tie with the best of them.
Continuing the Monarchy
Prince George has his great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth as well as his grandfather Prince Charles and father Prince William to look up to — and the rare occasion of having four generations of monarchs requires some portraits!