How Prince George, Who Is Celebrating His 9th Birthday, Has Already Been Preparing for Royal Life

Charlie Mayhew — chief executive of the charity Tusk, which works to protect endangered species in Africa — revealed that Prince George held a cake sale during COVID-19 lockdown to raise money for the organization.

Prince George very sweetly did a little cake sale to raise money for Tusk during lockdown and wrote a very sweet card about it, clearly demonstrating his concern for Africa's wildlife," Mayhew said.

Prince William has been a royal patron for Tusk since 2005 as part of his ongoing work to protect the environment.