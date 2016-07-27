The Way Prince George Orders Cake Will Make Your Day

Matt Porteous/PA
Phil Boucher
July 27, 2016 02:50 PM

At age 3, Prince George is already proving to have royally impeccable manners – with a little help from his mom, Princess Kate.

During a recent visit to a café in Norfolk near the family’s country home, “Kate said to George, ‘Ask the nice lady what you would like to have,’ ” a local tells PEOPLE in this week’s cover story. “George said, ‘Excuse me nice lady, but can I have . . . ‘ and pointed to a cake on the counter.

“Then George sat down with Kate to eat his cake with a fruit juice,” adds the source about the mum-and-son excursion to Fakenham Garden Centre.

This isn’t the only humble treat that the future King – known simply as George to his preschool classmates – enjoys. Breakfast at home usually consists of cereal with sliced bananas on top. On walks into the village with nanny Maria Turrion Borallo and 15-month-old sister Princess Charlotte, he’s happy to chat with construction workers and even use their digging equipment.

George also enjoys playing on tractors at Snettisham Park, a working farm near Anmer, sitting atop his favorite fire truck and zipping around on his scooter “super fast,” as Kate recently told a group of schoolchildren.

Prince George Is Turning 3 Years Old!

