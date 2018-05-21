Prince George or Draco Malfoy? Twitter Compares Royal Wedding Look to Harry Potter's Nemesis!

No, that’s not Draco Malfoy — it’s Prince George!

Of all the viral moments to come from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s royal wedding weekend, the cutest just might be the comparisons of Prince George and the three other page boys to Slytherin students at Hogwarts — the fictional school of witchcraft and wizardry in the Harry Potter books and films.

“My father will hear about this Potter,” wrote one user, suggesting that Prince George’s ensemble looks straight out of the wardrobe belonging to Harry Potter’s nemesis.

My father will hear about this Potter pic.twitter.com/H2nQCCuCjb — Marc (@MarcSnetiker) May 19, 2018

The look evoked the Harry Potter universe so much that one person suggested Prince George would wind up in the Slytherin house if Hogwarts actually existed and Prince William and Kate Middleton let the future king of England attend the school made popular in J.K. Rowling‘s beloved children’s novels.

Brian Lawless/WPA Pool/Getty; Everett

“If he’s not sorted into Slytherin, I’m eating my Sorting Hat. #royalwedding,” wrote the Harry Potter fan.

If he’s not sorted into Slytherin, I’m eating my Sorting Hat. #royalwedding pic.twitter.com/JMS0X4H4eK — Alvin Shum (@alvin4labour) May 19, 2018

However, one might say that the uniform more closely resembled the signature outfit worn by Harry Potter‘s Professor Severus Snape, who was portrayed in the blockbuster films by the late great British actor Alan Rickman.

Brian Lawless/WPA Pool/Getty; Everett

Of course, Prince George wasn’t the only one wearing a miniature version of the Blues and Royals frockcoat. The other page boys were 7-year-old twins Brian and John Mulroney, sons of Meghan’s best friend Jessica Mulroney, and Jasper Dyer, 6, son of Harry’s old friend and mentor Mark Dyer and his American wife Amanda.

The origins of the page boys’ look — created by the tailors Dege & Skinner on Savile Row in London — are actually rooted in royals history, not the halls of Hogwarts. “The uniform draws its insignia from the Blues and Royals, which is an old Regiment of The Duke of Cambridge and Prince Harry,” according to Buckingham Palace, which said William and Harry were both wearing Blues and Royals frockcoats for the celebration.

Made from blue doeskin, the single-breasted pieces feature stand-up collars and are completed with figured braiding of Regimental pattern — the design of which is “scaled down” for the pages, the palace noted.

“As a special memento, each Page has their initials embroidered in gold on their shoulder straps,” the palace said prior to the wedding.

As for the pants, the palace said “their leg garments are made from blue/black wool barathea with three-quarter scarlet stripes fastened with a leather strap.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle with (left-to-right): Back row: Master Jasper Dyer, Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cornwall, His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales, Ms. Doria Ragland, His Royal Highness The Duke of Cambridge. Middle row: Master Brian Mulroney, His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh, Her Majesty The Queen, Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cambridge, Her Royal Highness Princess Charlotte, His Royal Highness Prince George, Miss Rylan Litt, Master John Mulroney. Front row: Miss Ivy Mulroney, Miss Florence van Cutsem, Miss Zalie Warren, Miss Remi Litt Alexi Lubomirski/AP/REX/Shutterstock

After debuting their looks at the star-studded wedding, the page boys joined the royal family and bridesmaids for a series of stunning portraits, which the palace released on Monday.

Taken in the Green Drawing Room at Windsor Castle after the royal couple’s magical carriage procession, the portraits were shot by fashion photographer, Alexi Lubomirski, who took the couple’s dreamy engagement photos at Frogmore House in Windsor late last year.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle with (left-to-right): Back row: Master Brian Mulroney, Miss Remi Litt, Miss Rylan Litt, Master Jasper Dyer, His Royal Highness Prince George, Miss Ivy Mulroney, Master John Mulroney. Front row: Miss Zalie Warren, Her Royal Highness Princess Charlotte, Miss Florence van Cutsem Alexi Lubomirski/AP/REX/Shutterstock

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex would like to thank everyone who took part in the celebrations of their wedding on Saturday. They feel so lucky to have been able to share their day with all those gathered in Windsor and also all those who watched the wedding on television across the U.K., Commonwealth, and around the world,” a Kensington Palace spokesperson said.

“Their Royal Highnesses are delighted with these official portraits taken by Alexi Lubomirski and are happy to be able to share them today. They would also like to say thank you for all of the generous messages of support they have received.”