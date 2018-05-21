Prince George Steals the Show in Official Portrait with Meghan and Harry's Adorable Bridal Party

A smile fit for a future king!

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have released three official portraits from their wedding — and Prince George is proving that he’s an absolute natural in front of the camera.

Prince William and Kate Middleton‘s 4-year-old son, who served as a pageboy in Harry and Meghan’s wedding on Saturday, wore a big grin in the official portrait of the couple with their pint-sized wedding party. (All their bridesmaids and page boys were children.)

George stood to the side of Harry and Meghan in the portrait, snapped by fashion photographer Alexi Lubomirski, rocking a big, tooth-filled smile. He was surrounded by his fellow bridal party members, including Ivy Mulroney, daughter of Meghan’s best friend Jessica Mulroney, and Jasper Dyer, son of Harry’s good friend Mark Dyer — and, of course, little sister, Princess Charlotte.

Prince George in Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding Alexi Lubomirski/AP/REX/Shutterstock

George was a little shy during the ceremony itself, holding onto dad William’s hand as he stood on the steps of St. George’s Chapel with the rest of his family, tucking himself behind his dad’s legs as thousands of well-wishers cheered from the bottom of the chapel steps. But once he got behind the castle walls, he showed off his outgoing side.

Princess Charlotte was equally adorable in the photo, sporting a smile as big as her older brother’s as she sat on the floor next to Meghan.

It’s been an exciting month for both George and Charlotte, who gained a new sibling on April 23 with the addition of Prince Louis to the family.