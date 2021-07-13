Prince George Has Outgrown His Shorts! Why Turning 8 Means His Suits Are Here to Stay
Prince George "is growing up fast and more of a young man than a little boy now," Sophie Mirman, founder of royal favorite childrenswear store Trotters, tells PEOPLE
Prince George's signature knee socks are no more!
Prince William and Kate Middleton's eldest son debuted his smartest look to date recently while attending two England football games as part of the UEFA Euro 2020 Championships, and a designer who has dressed him says he looked the part of future king.
"I thought he looked very dapper and regal," Sophie Mirman, founder and creative director at Trotters tells PEOPLE, adding, "He must have felt very cool and grown-up in his new jacket and tie — matching with his dad was actually very cute too."
Mirman knows more about George's clothing choices than most as she has been dressing all three of the Cambridge children — including George's siblings Princess Charlotte, 6, and Prince Louis, 3 — since they were small.
"I think his parents are fantastic at judging what to wear and when," says the French-born designer, who has five stores in the U.K. and a new concession at Harrods. "He is growing up fast and more of a young man than a little boy now."
George, 7, attended the recent Euro matches at Wembley Stadium in London with dad William as part of the Duke of Cambridge's role as president of the Football Association. While most of the spectators were wearing Team England gear, guests in the royal box, where celebrities such as David Beckham and Tom Cruise were also seated, were all dressed in smart attire.
"I think it would have been rather strange to see William in a suit and tie and his son in shorts and a polo shirt — it was right for the occasion," says Mirman.
Back in 2019, George wore a coordinated navy blazer and long trousers for the traditional Christmas day walk to church in Sandringham, as well as smart gingham pants (from Trotters) for an official picture with Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles and William that was released a few weeks later — but he hasn't worn his signature shorts and knee-high long socks for some time.
"I think it's definitely a look for the royals, and there is this rather strange thing in English schools where children have to wear shorts, even in the winter, with their freezing cold knees — it's almost like an unwritten code," says Mirman who recently launched in the U.S on the children's clothing e-commerce site Maisonette.com.
With July 22 marking George's 8th birthday (the age at which etiquette experts say boys in aristocratic circles usually swap formal shorts for pants), there's no doubt his style will continue to shift — just as his father's did at that age.
"His style hasn't changed, but it's evolved in the way that you would assume it would, and it's very much reminiscent of what the young princes would have worn in the time of Princess Diana," says Mirman. "It suits George beautifully."
