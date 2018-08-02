Prince George Was Just Named One of Britain's Best Dressed — Along with Mom Kate and Aunt Meghan!

Prince George: Big brother, future king and fashion trendsetter.

The 5-year-old royal has been named to Tatler‘s “Britain’s Best Dressed 2018” list, where the magazine hailed for his “Christoper Robin chic” style, according the Evening Standard.

George is typically seen wearing collared shirts, shorts and high socks in public, as part of a longtime British tradition among the royals. “It is considered very suburban for a little boy to be in long trousers when he is just a little boy,” editor-in-chief of Majesty magazine, Ingrid Seward, previously told PEOPLE.

Upper-class British boys usually wear shorts until they’re 8 years old (yes, even in the winter!).

But the little prince had a breakout fashion moment at the royal wedding of his uncle Prince Harry to Meghan Markle: he wore long pants for the first time. George and the other page boys opted for a miniature version of the Blues and Royals coat that Harry and George’s dad, Prince William, wore to the wedding ceremony. They matched the coat to a pair of custom-made black pants by Savile Row tailors Dege & Skinner, that featured a red stripe down the side.

But George isn’t the only royal praised for their fashion sense. Mom Kate Middleton and Aunt Meghan also made Tatler‘s list, along with a host of other title holders such as Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall and Lady Amelia Windsor.

Queen Elizabeth was the oldest honoree, thanks to her deliberately bright wardrobe — think bold hues like yellow, green and pink.

In the documentary, The Queen at 90, the Queen’s daughter-in-law, Sophie, Countess of Wessex, said: “She needs to stand out for people to be able to say ‘I saw the Queen.’ Don’t forget that when she turns up somewhere, the crowds are two, three, four, 10, 15 deep, and someone wants to be able to say they saw a bit of the Queen’s hat as she went past.”

In the few months since officially joining the royal family, Meghan has developed a signature style of her own. She’s known for pushing the limits with shoulder-exposing boatneck looks and her go-to messy bun.

The royal sisters-in-law had their first solo outing together last month as they teamed up to attend the Ladies’ Single Final at the Wimbledon Championships. They showed off their differing (yet coordinating!) styles with the Duchess of Sussex opting for a summery blue-and-white striped shirt from Ralph Lauren with wide-leg cream pants, while Princess Kate wore a white-patterned dress.