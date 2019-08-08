Prince George Showed Off an Adorable New Look at Sailing Race — Two Missing Front Teeth!

Image zoom SplashNews.com

Prince George is growing up fast!

The future King is hitting major milestones — including losing his baby teeth. While cheering on parents Kate Middleton and Prince William during their charity sailing race on Thursday, the little prince stole the show in a captain’s hat and nautical striped shirt. But that wasn’t the only thing that got royals fans talking — Prince George also showed off a big grin, including a big gap where his front two teeth had fallen out!

In photos released to celebrate the royal’s sixth birthday last month, George’s smile while laying in the grass revealed that his front bottom teeth had fallen out and were already being replaced by his adult pearly whites. Another shot, taken by mom Kate while enjoying vacation on the private Caribbean island of Mustique, hinted that Prince George’s top teeth had recently followed suit.

RELATED: See the Best Photos of Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Kate Middleton and Prince William at Sea!

Image zoom Prince George The Duchess of Cambridge

Image zoom Prince George The Duchess of Cambridge

Prince George isn’t the only member of the family adjusting to a new smile — in photos released in April to celebrate his first birthday, little brother Prince Louis showed off his first two teeth.

Image zoom Prince Louis PA Images/Sipa

Both George and Princess Charlotte were dressed appropriately for the nautical occasion on Thursday, rocking blue and white stripes (Charlotte’s sleeveless dress is by Ralph Lauren Kids). Of course, they covered up their outfits with lifejackets while on the boat. While Kate and William, both 37, were busy competing, they remained under the watchful eye of their grandparents, Mike and Carole Middleton. Prince Louis, 1, was also on the Isle of Wight for the event, likely in the care of the family’s trusted nanny, Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo.

Image zoom Kate Middleton, Prince George and Princess Charlotte Aaron Chown/PA Images via Getty

Image zoom Prince George Chris Jackson/Getty

Image zoom Princess Charlotte Karwai Tang/WireImage

Can’t get enough of PEOPLE’s Royals coverage? Sign up for our newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Princess Charlotte was able to give a glimpse of her cheeky side when Kate brought the kids to a window above the stage where prizes were to be awarded. Instead of waving to the crowd, the 4-year-old royal decided to stick out her tongue — which mom Kate quickly tried to stop her from doing.

Image zoom Princess Charlotte and Kate Middleton ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP/Getty

The King’s Cup Regatta was originally scheduled for Friday, but due to forecasted bad weather in Cowes on the Isle of Wight, the race was moved up a day.

Kate and Prince William each acted as skippers of competing vessels — state-of-the-art Fast-40 boats — for the chance to win the King’s Cup, a historic trophy first presented by King George V at Cowes’ Royal Yacht Squadron in 1920.

Image zoom Kate Middleton Chris Jackson/Getty

Image zoom Kate Middleton and Prince William

Eight boats took part in the race, each representing a charity being supported by the royals. This year, Kate’s four charities that were represented are Action on Addiction, Place2Be, the Anna Freud National Centre for Children and Families, and The Royal Foundation. Child Bereavement UK, Centrepoint, the London Air Ambulance Charity 30th Anniversary Campaign, and Tusk, four causes for which William is a patron, also competed. Tusk Trust, with Bear Grylls at the helm, won the first race, with Prince William coming in third and Kate placing seventh.