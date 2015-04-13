"Daddy is not here," he proclaimed after checking the china cabinet

Prince George Looks for 'Daddy' in China Cabinet After Hearing Prince William Is in China

At just shy of 2 years, Prince George has already proven himself to be a baby genius.

When the royal toddler heard that his dad Prince William was visiting China, he immediately went to look for him – inside a china cabinet.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Luxury travel adviser Claudia Gordon had the good fortune of sitting down for lunch with Princess Kate recently, during which the pregnant princess shared the cute tale.

“I asked her if Prince George was excited about the new prince or princess that was coming and she said yes and that he is a toddler and is talking and walking,” Gordon told the Florida News-Press.

“Then she told me that his daddy, Prince William, was visiting China. After hearing this he went to the china cabinet, opened it and proclaimed ‘daddy is not here.’ ”

Added Gordon: “She said they would work on his geography.”

Kate is expecting her second child with William this month. She plans to take a longer maternity leave after the baby’s birth, a source told PEOPLE.