Even at his young age, Prince George's looks seem to be taking after Kate's side of the family

Prince George Looks Just Like Kate Middleton's Dad in New Christmas Photo — See the Proof!

Prince George is a mini-me of his grandfather!

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Even at his young age, Prince George's looks seem to be taking after Kate's side of the family — in particular, his grandpa Michael Middleton. Although the little royal has his father Prince William's blonde hair, George shares his grandfather's face shape and nose. They even have similar haircuts, though parted on opposite sides.

Prince Louis is also taking after his mom's side of the family — in fact, he looks like a mini-me of his big brother! From their shared famous Cambridge cheeks to their cool side-swept hairstyles, their sibling status can't be mistaken.

Image zoom Prince George; Michael Middleton | Credit: Aaron Chown - WPA Pool/Getty; Karwai Tang/WireImage

Meanwhile, Princess Charlotte is looking more and more like her great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth. Charlotte and the monarch share the same distinctive eye structure – from their matching eyes to the arch of their eyebrows, there’s no questioning their resemblance.

Image zoom Princess Charlotte and Queen Elizabeth as a child

The Cambridge family's 2020 holiday card photo was taken in the fall by photographer Matt Porteous at the family's country home in Norfolk, Anmer Hall.

The family of five poses in cozy sweaters as they sit on a haystack in front of a large pile of logs. Each of them sports a big smile, including an extra-wide grin from little Louis, who sits front and center!

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

It's a tradition for the royal family to share their holiday card with the public. In 2019, Kate and Prince William released one of their most candid and casual photos yet as they posed with their three kids on a vintage motorcycle sidecar.