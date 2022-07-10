The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge typically watch matches from the Royal Box

Prince George Makes His Wimbledon Debut as He Joins Kate Middleton and Prince William for Men's Final

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Javier Garcia/Shutterstock (13018062u) Prince William, Catherine Duchess of Cambridge and Prince George in the Royal Box on Centre Court Wimbledon Tennis Championships, Day 14, The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, UK - 10 Jul 2022

Kate Middleton and Prince William flanked Prince George as the young royal made his Wimbledon debut on Sunday.

Their first-born son - who turns 9 later this month - surprised tennis fans as he appeared in the Royal Box with his mom and dad, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge for Day 14 of the spectacular sporting event.

Prince George wore a smart suit and was seen making animated facial expressions as he watched the action, while a clearly-thrilled Kate and William looked on at their boy.

The proud parents — who are regulars at the annual matches - each appeared to share personal moments talking with George during the game.

The family stepped out at the famed London tennis tournament to watch the men's final between Nick Kyrgios and defending champion Novak Djokovik, just one day after Kate was in attendance to see the women's winner.

On Sunday, Kate showed she's dotty for polka dresses as she wore a navy blue and white frock to cheer on the players. William opted for a light blue shirt with his jacket.

Kate, an avid tennis player (she and William have a court at their country home of Anmer Hall), is patron of the All England Lawn Tennis Club and typically watches matches from the Royal Box.

This marks the royal pair's second appearance at Wimbledon together this year. On Tuesday, they got animated as they watched the men's singles quarterfinal match between Novak Djokovic of Serbia and Jannik Sinner of Italy as well as the U.K.'s Cameron Norrie take on David Goffin of Belgium.

Kate also made sure to acknowledge a few familiar faces in the stands: her parents, Carole and Michael Middleton. Seated a few rows away, Kate sweetly blew them a kiss and waved just after she took her front-row seat.

The finishing touch on Kate's outfit was an exclusive accessory: the green and purple bow tie pin, signifying her status as patron of the All England Lawn Tennis Club.