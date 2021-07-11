Lucky Charm! Prince George Joins Dad Prince William to Cheer on England's Soccer Team in Euro 2020 Final

Kate Middleton and Prince William were joined once again by Prince George as they watched England play in the Euro 2020 final match

Prince William and his family are rooting for the home team in the Euro 2020 final!

William, who is President of the Football Association, once again appeared in-person to support England's soccer team as they faced Italy in the soccer (or football, as Brits call the sport) tournament final on Sunday. And the Duke of Cambridge didn't have to travel far — the match took place at London's Wembley Stadium.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

He was joined by Kate Middleton and their 7-year-old son Prince George, who was also in the stands with his parents when the team advanced to the quarterfinals.

Just like last time, the young royal and his dad wore matching outfits, both opting for sharp blazers and a red and blue tie. Meanwhile, Kate honored her country's colors in a white blazer.

They also had something to cheer about early on as England scored their first goal just two minutes into the championship match.

Prince William and Kate Middleton Prince William and Kate Middleton with Prince George | Credit: Frank Augstein/Pool/Getty

Prince William and Prince George Prince William and Prince George | Credit: Frank Augstein/Pool/Getty Images

Ahead of the match, William shared a video message wishing the entire team "the very best of luck."

"To every member of the England team on and off the bench, just want to wish you the very best of luck for tonight. What a team performance it's been," he said. "Every member of the squad has played their part. All the background team has well have been truly essential."



"Can't really believe this is happening. So exciting. Just wish you the very best of luck.You bring out the very best of England and we're all behind you. The whole country is behind you. So bring it home," he added.

When England advanced to the final after beating Denmark on Wednesday, William tweeted about his excitement.

"What a game, what a result! A huge team effort @England," he wrote. "The whole country will be behind you on Sunday." He also included the hashtag #ItsComingHome, referencing the song "Three Lions" released in 1996 to mark the England soccer team hosting that year's European Championships.

The royal has been closely following the Euro 2020 games. He watched England's victory against Germany last week alongside Kate Middleton and their 7-year-old son Prince George ... despite it being a school night!

Following the game, William and Kate's account shared an excited photo of the trio smiling and clapping in the stands. "Incredible performance @England!" they wrote alongside the snap.

The royal dad was also in attendance at Wednesday's semi-final game against Denmark, where he reunited with Prince Frederik and Princess Mary of Denmark and their son, Prince Christian.

Prince William, Denmark royals Prince William with Prince Frederik and Princess Mary | Credit: News Licensing/MEGA

Prince William isn't the only royal excited to cheer on England in the final. Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall also got in on the fun — ahead of the semi-final match, the royal couple invited the Band of the Coldstream Guards to play "Three Lions" and "Sweet Caroline" in the garden at Clarence House on Wednesday.