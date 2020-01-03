Prince George (in Tartan Pants!) Joins the Queen, Charles and William in Historic New Portrait

Queen Elizabeth is ushering in the new decade with her three male heirs by her side.

Prince George, 6, Prince William, 37, and Prince Charles, 71, joined the monarch for the historic new portrait, which was taken just before the Queen’s annual Christmas luncheon at Buckingham Palace on Dec. 18. It was released on Friday to celebrate the start of 2020.

It is only the second time a portrait has been published by Buckingham Palace of the Queen, 93, her son Charles, grandson William and great-grandson George. The first was issued in 2016 when the Queen turned 90 — and amusingly showed little George standing on some books.

The latest portrait was taken by the same photographer, Ranald Mackechnie, in the Throne Room at the palace. George sports a pair of tartan pants (a rare fashion change for the future king!) in the photos, while the Queen smiles beside him in a light blue dress while carrying her signature purse.

The Queen entertained her extended family for a pre-Christmas party at the palace on Dec. 18. They also used that occasion to document a fun moment of the four royals mixing and preparing a Christmas pudding — with George astonishingly keeping the sticky mixture away from his bright white Amaia shirt!

The Queen is currently staying at Sandringham House, in Norfolk, where she traditionally spends her Christmas and New Year period with husband Prince Philip. She was joined by most of the royal family, including George and his sister Princess Charlotte, 4, for the festivities.

A woman who met the royal siblings during their debut walk to church with their parents, Prince William and Kate Middleton, said their manners were “outstanding” and “perfect.”

Raising their children is William and Kate’s most important role as they continue their ongoing training and preparations for their ultimate destiny – to be King and Queen.

“They know what’s coming [as they near the throne] and want to give their kids as normal a start as possible,” an aide told PEOPLE.